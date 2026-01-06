Express Delivery Market Forecast To Reach USD 361.26 Billion By 2031, Driven By E-Commerce Growth And Healthcare Logistics

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Express Delivery Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the express delivery market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Express Delivery Market Overview:

According to Mordor Intelligence, the express delivery market is projected to expand significantly, with its market size expected to grow from USD 270.47 billion in 2026 to USD 361.26 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.92%. This growth is fueled by rising cross-border e-commerce, increasing consumer expectations for rapid deliveries, and the expanding demand for healthcare logistics, particularly in temperature-sensitive cold-chain shipments. North America remains the largest market due to established infrastructure and strong demand for premium services, while the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, driven by mobile-first commerce and digital payment adoption.

Key Trends in the Express Delivery Market

1. Rising Cross-Border E-Commerce Demand

The surge in cross-border online shopping is significantly impacting the express delivery market trends. International parcel volumes are increasing faster than domestic shipments, driven by global trade agreements that streamline customs processes and reduce clearance times. Carriers are investing in bonded warehouses, digital customs platforms, and localized last-mile partnerships to maintain service quality while managing costs. International shipments typically command higher rates, contributing to revenue diversity and market growth.

2. Growing Consumer Expectation for Same-Day and On-Demand Delivery

Consumers now expect faster delivery, with same-day and on-demand services becoming standard in densely populated urban areas. Retailers and logistics providers are optimizing routes and leveraging real-time inventory visibility to reduce delivery times. This trend encourages carriers to adopt predictive staffing and dynamic pricing models to handle volume fluctuations during peak seasons.

3. Expanding Healthcare Shipments and Cold-Chain Logistics

The healthcare sector is increasingly relying on express delivery services for temperature-sensitive products, such as vaccines and medical supplies. Cold-chain logistics have become a key growth driver in the express delivery market, requiring carriers to invest in specialized vehicles, monitoring systems, and regional hubs to ensure timely and safe delivery.

4. Technology Integration in Last-Mile Delivery

Automation, drones, and ground robots are starting to transform last-mile delivery, particularly in North America and Europe. Early pilots demonstrate cost reduction and efficiency improvements, and these solutions are gradually being scaled to fast-growing regions like Asia-Pacific.

Market Segmentation in the Express Delivery Market

The express delivery market segmentation provides insights into demand patterns and service preferences:

By Destination:

Domestic deliveries

International shipments

By Shipment Weight:

Light-weight parcels dominate the market

Medium-weight parcels projected to see rapid growth

By Model:

Business-to-consumer (B2C)

Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)

Business-to-Buisness (B2B)

By Mode of Transport:

Road transport

Air transport

By End-User Industry:

E-commerce

Healthcare shipments

By Geography:

North America

South Amerca

Middle east&Africa

Europe

Asia pacific

This segmentation highlights areas of strategic focus for carriers and investors seeking to maximize market share and tap into high-growth regions.

Key Players in the Express Delivery Market

The express delivery market is characterized by a mix of large, established carriers and emerging players leveraging digital platforms and specialized services. Major operators maintain a competitive edge through extensive networks, technology adoption, and partnerships. Key players focus on enhancing last-mile capabilities, expanding cross-border networks, and offering tailored solutions for high-value and temperature-sensitive shipments. The presence of regional specialists and innovative startups also intensifies competition, driving improvements in delivery speed, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

DHL Group

FedEx

United Parcel Service (UPS)

SF Holding Co., Ltd.

La Poste Group (incl. DPD Group)

Conclusion

The express delivery market growth reflects the interplay of increasing e-commerce penetration, consumer demand for faster delivery, and expanding healthcare logistics requirements. Market dynamics emphasize the importance of network optimization, technological investments, and regional strategies to capture growth opportunities. With North America remaining a key revenue contributor and Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market is poised for continued expansion. Companies that adapt to evolving consumer needs, invest in last-mile technology, and develop efficient international delivery capabilities will be well-positioned to capitalize on the express delivery market trends and capture long-term value.

