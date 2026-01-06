Ananda Xenia Shakti & Love Power The Band Have An Epiphany With Single Release,“The Perfumed Garden”

MENAFN - GetNews)



The latest single from the former B-Girls member and Blondie background singer dropped on January 6th, 2026, Epiphany.

NEW DELHI, INDIA - On a day symbolizing revelation, illumination, and the recognition of the divine made visible, Ananda Xenia Shakti and Love Power the Band unveil their profoundly immersive new single,“The Perfumed Garden,” arriving January 6th. The release marks a bold new chapter in Shakti's evolving body of devotional, vibrational work-music created not just to be heard, but to be entered.

A yogini, singer, and former punk musician (founding member of the legendary all-female punk band B Girls), Ananda Xenia Shakti has become known for her singular ability to bridge worlds. With Love Power the Band, she creates music devoted to consciousness evolution, healing, and the celebration of life, blending ecstatic dance, mantra, and embodied devotion with the fearless spirit of her punk roots. Her work consistently invites listeners to move beyond limitation and into lived unity.

“The Perfumed Garden” was born during Shakti's time in India, where she entered retreat with the Baul singers of Bengal-a mystical lineage of wandering devotional artists who live as modern-day troubadours in ecstatic devotion to the divine union of Krishna and Radha. Known for their wild music, unconventional wisdom, and radical recognition of the divine within every human being, the Bauls offered not instruction, but transmission.

Following one particularly powerful retreat experience, Shakti found herself breaking through her ordinary relationship with life into something impossible to deny, yet difficult to define. What emerged was not a song written in the traditional sense, but a piece that wrote her.“The Perfumed Garden” exists in an entirely new register for Shakti-raw, unfiltered, and emotionally immediate, while simultaneously refined and radiant with grace. It steps far outside Western recording conventions, embracing a devotional intensity rarely captured on record.

The title,“The Perfumed Garden,” refers to divine union itself-an energetic truth that is always present, everywhere, yet often hidden behind the predictable rhythms of daily life. The song calls listeners to break through the ordinary and remember that this union is not something to be reached, but something already here. As Shakti's voice repeats“It's here. It's here. Walk to it,” the track becomes both invocation and invitation.“The Perfumed Garden” follows a series of acclaimed releases that have defined Shakti's recent work. In 2025, she released the“Hare Hare Dance” music video, a vibrant Bhakti Yoga celebration filmed in India and Ecstatic Dance spaces, widely praised for its hypnotic, cosmic energy. The single reached #1 on the UK iTunes chart. Two additional #1 UK hits, including“Psychedelic Halo” and“Are You Looking for Me”, plus three other Top 3 UK hits, have consistently reinforced her core message: awakening love, unity, and higher consciousness through music as vibrational healing.

