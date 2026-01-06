Precision Window Tint Named“Best Of 2025” As Local Expansion Scales Across Las Vegas And Arizona

MENAFN - GetNews) Award winning automotive tint & protection specialist sweeps local honors, including BusinessRate BEST of 2025 and FOX5 Viewer's Choice.

LAS VEGAS, NV - Precision Window Tint, a Southern Nevada staple for over 20 years, has been officially named a BusinessRate BEST of 2025 Award Winner for Best Window Tinting Service. This prestigious ranking, determined solely by verified customer feedback and Google reviews, solidifies Precision's reputation as the valley's top rated provider of professional window tinting and auto protection services including ceramic tint, paint protection film (PPF), and ceramic coatings.

The award comes during a landmark year for the company, which recently opened its fourth Las Vegas area location at its Buffalo site to better serve the growing Henderson and Southwest Valley communities.

“With the intense Vegas heat, window tint isn't a luxury, it's a necessity for comfort and vehicle longevity,” said Brian Morrison, owner of Precision Window Tint.“ From the Summerlin foothills to the Henderson suburbs, Las Vegas drivers deal with some of the harshest UV conditions in the country. Being recognized by LLumar, BusinessRate and our local FOX5 viewers proves that our commitment to protecting our neighbors' vehicles is hitting the mark.”

A Triple Crown Year for Local Excellence

The BusinessRate distinction is the latest in a string of 2025 accolades for the company, which include:



2025 FOX5 Viewer's Choice Award: Voted“Best Window Tinting Service” by the Las Vegas community. 2024 LLumar SelectPro National Dealer of the Year: A national honor recognizing Precision Window Tint as one of the elite installers in the United States.

Beyond the Average Tint: Why Precision is the Top Choice for Vegas

Precision Window Tint has tailored its service menu specifically for the Las Vegas/Henderson climate:



Ceramic Window Tint: Utilizing FormulaOne technology to reject maximum infrared heat and protect interiors from the 115°+ summer peaks.

Paint Protection Film (PPF): Often called "clear bra," this service is vital for local commuters on the I-15 and 215 Beltway, shielding hoods from the rock chips and road debris common in valley construction zones. Ceramic Coatings: Creating a hydrophobic, UV-resistant barrier that prevents paint oxidation caused by intense desert sun exposure.

Community Growth and Accessibility

Founded in 2004, Precision Window Tint has grown from a single shop to a regional powerhouse. With locations strategically placed near Summerlin, Henderson, Central Las Vegas, and South Las Vegas, the company ensures high end automotive films and protection is never more than a 15 minute drive for valley residents. This year also marked the brand's first interstate expansion with a new franchise location in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Precision Window Tint

Precision Window Tint is a family owned automotive, residential & commercial tinting company founded in 2004. Specializing in heat rejecting window films and surface protection, the company serves Nevada and Arizona using premium, USA-made products from LLumar, FormulaOne, and System X. With a 21 year history in the Las Vegas Valley, Precision is known for its certified installations over a thousand five-star reviews.

For more information or to schedule a consultation at any of the four Las Vegas Valley locations, visit precisionwindowtint or call (702) 466-6435.