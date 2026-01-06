JUMI Launches Breezi, A Reimagined Kitchen Essential Designed To Replace Traditional Sponges For Good

MENAFN - GetNews)



"We created Breezi because we noticed how often traditional sponges become soggy, smelly, and unpleasant to use. Our goal was to design something that feels fresh every time you reach for it, making everyday kitchen cleanup a more intentional and enjoyable experience."JUMI, a new home care brand, introduces Breezi, its first product designed to solve the persistent problems of traditional kitchen sponges. With a layered mesh design that rinses clean and dries quickly, Breezi offers home cooks a more hygienic and comfortable alternative for everyday dishwashing.

For decades, the kitchen sponge has remained largely unchanged, despite its well-known shortcomings. Traditional sponges trap dirty dishwater as they dry, creating an environment where odors and buildup thrive. JUMI, a newly launched home care brand, is introducing Breezi to address these persistent issues with a thoughtfully designed alternative that prioritizes both hygiene and user comfort.

Breezi represents JUMI's first product launch and embodies the brand's mission to make everyday kitchen routines feel lighter and more intentional. The product was developed in response to a common frustration shared by home cooks everywhere: the unpleasant experience of using a sponge that never quite feels clean, no matter how often it's rinsed.

At the core of Breezi's design is its layered mesh construction, which fundamentally changes how a dish-cleaning tool interacts with water and soap. Unlike traditional sponges that absorb and retain water within their porous structure, Breezi allows water and soap to rinse straight through its mesh layers. This design feature serves multiple purposes: it enhances lathering speed, increases cleaning power, and most importantly, allows the product to dry quickly between uses.

The quick-drying capability addresses one of the most significant hygiene concerns associated with traditional sponges. When sponges remain damp for extended periods, they become breeding grounds for bacteria and develop the characteristic musty odor that signals it's time for replacement. Breezi's ability to dry rapidly between uses means it stays fresh and ready for the next task, reducing the frequency of replacement and providing a more hygienic cleaning experience.

Beyond hygiene, JUMI designed Breezi with everyday usability in mind. The product feels soft and comfortable in the hand, making the repetitive task of dishwashing less taxing on the user. It's gentle enough for delicate cookware, ensuring that non-stick surfaces, fine china, and glassware can be cleaned without worry of scratches or damage. At the same time, Breezi maintains the cleaning power necessary to tackle everyday grease and food residue effectively.

The flexible design of Breezi offers practical advantages that traditional sponges struggle to match. Its structured layers maintain their shape while remaining pliable enough to reach into tight corners and narrow spaces. This flexibility eliminates the common practice of cutting sponges into smaller pieces to clean wine glasses, water bottles, or other items with hard-to-reach interiors. Breezi navigates these spaces naturally, providing thorough cleaning without the waste associated with cutting up traditional sponges.

JUMI's target audience includes home cooks and households who value both form and function in their kitchen tools. These consumers are often design-conscious individuals who appreciate products that not only work well but also contribute to a more pleasant kitchen environment. They seek practical solutions that make everyday tasks easier while aligning with their preferences for cleaner, more hygienic home care products.

Unlike flat mesh washcloths that some consumers have tried as sponge alternatives, Breezi's layered, structured design creates substantially more lather, holds its shape during use, and provides a more effective cleaning experience. The structural integrity means users don't have to constantly adjust or refold the product while washing dishes, allowing for a more efficient and comfortable cleaning process.

As JUMI's inaugural product, Breezi sets the tone for the brand's approach to home care: identifying common pain points in everyday routines and developing thoughtful solutions that enhance the user experience. The brand's focus on making kitchen tasks feel lighter and more intentional reflects a broader understanding that the tools we use daily should contribute positively to our overall home environment.

CONTACT:

@hellojumi5