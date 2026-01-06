Propr® Launches Clinically Inspired Toothbrush Designed To Protect Teeth, Heal Gums, And Redefine Daily Oral Care

MENAFN - GetNews)Propr ®, an innovative oral care company founded by leading periodontist and educator Dr. Jack Gruber, today announced the official launch of the Propr Brush, a revolutionary toothbrush designed to gently clean teeth and gums while minimizing the damage commonly caused by traditional brushing tools.







For decades, preventable oral health conditions including gingivitis, gum recession, tooth sensitivity, and enamel abrasion have remained widespread despite advances in dental education and hygiene awareness. While these issues are often blamed on improper brushing technique or patient noncompliance, Dr. Gruber's decades of clinical experience revealed a more fundamental problem: the toothbrush itself.

As one of New York's most respected periodontists, Dr. Gruber has treated thousands of patients and trained generations of dental professionals. Over time, he observed a recurring pattern where patients who brushed diligently and followed instructions still exhibited signs of chronic tissue trauma. The common denominator was the continued use of traditional toothbrushes made with abrasive nylon bristles.

“Even so-called 'soft' nylon bristles can be aggressive to the gums and enamel when used twice daily over a lifetime,” explained Dr. Gruber.“We were asking patients to protect delicate oral tissues using tools that were inherently damaging.”

Driven to rethink daily oral hygiene from the ground up, Dr. Gruber began experimenting with alternative materials and brush designs. The result was the Propr Brush, a purpose-built toothbrush that replaces conventional nylon bristles with Medical Grade TPE super-soft scrubbers. Unlike nylon, TPE is flexible, non-abrasive, and engineered to clean effectively while reducing friction and trauma.

The Propr Brush gently removes plaque while helping to reduce irritation, inflammation, and long-term wear on teeth and gums. By prioritizing gentleness, the brush supports the mouth's natural healing processes rather than disrupting them.

“Propr was designed to work in harmony with the mouth,” said Dr. Gruber.“Effective oral care should never come at the cost of tissue damage.”

Key benefits of the Propr Brush include:



Effective plaque removal without abrasive nylon bristles

Reduced risk of gum recession and enamel erosion

Enhanced comfort for sensitive teeth and gums Support for healthier gums and long-term oral wellness







Designed for everyday use, the Propr Brush is suitable for adults and children alike, as well as patients with periodontal disease, dental restorations, or heightened sensitivity. Its thoughtful design makes proper brushing easier, safer, and more sustainable over time.

The launch of Propr marks a significant advancement in preventive oral care, one rooted in clinical insight, material innovation, and a commitment to doing no harm. By addressing a long-overlooked flaw in daily hygiene tools, Propr aims to change how people think about brushing and long-term dental health.

To learn more about the Propr Brush and the brand's mission to transform oral care, visit .

About Propr®

Propr is an oral care company founded on the belief that better tools lead to better health. Invented by periodontist Dr. Jack Gruber, Propr develops innovative products designed to protect teeth and gums while supporting lifelong oral wellness.