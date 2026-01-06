EVP Communications Launches Hybrid Answering Service Combining AI Automation And Live Medical Agents

MENAFN - GetNews)



United States - January 6, 2026 - EVP (Enhanced Voice Processing) Communications, a leader in healthcare communication technology, has announced the launch of its Hybrid Answering Service, an innovative blend of automated call routing and live agent support designed to improve patient communication, clinical accuracy, and provider efficiency.

The new EVP Hybrid Service Routing & Call Flow platform allows medical practices to combine automation with human interaction when preferred, ensuring every call is handled with speed, empathy, and compliance. The system intelligently inserts a live agent step within the automated process for urgent or high-priority selections, configurable by time of day, caller type, or call reason.

“Our goal is to give practices the best of both worlds: automation that saves time and live agents who protect quality of care,” said a spokesperson for EVP Communications.“This hybrid model keeps operations efficient while ensuring patients never feel like they are speaking to a machine when urgency matters.”

Available 24/7/365, EVP's bilingual (English and Spanish) HIPAA-trained agents answer calls within 20 seconds, identify urgent cases, gather detailed information, and ensure accurate provider alerts. Each agent completes specialized training in medical terminology and privacy compliance to maintain precision and confidentiality across all patient interactions.

The new hybrid system can be fully deployed for a new practice in under five days. Flexible pricing tiers are based on call volume, creating major savings compared to traditional live answering services.

Minimizes provider burnout by filtering unnecessary alerts and verifying urgency.

Adds human reassurance for anxious or uncertain patients.

Preserves automation efficiency while adding a safety net for clinical quality.

Guarantees full HIPAA compliance around the clock. Delivers major cost savings through a scalable hybrid model.

“Our clients can now focus on patient care instead of managing calls,” EVP President, Cindy Wright, added“Automation handles the volume while humans handle what matters most.”

About EVP Communications

EVP Communications is a healthcare communications company specializing in medical answering services, automated call routing, and HIPAA-compliant patient communication solutions. With over three decades of experience serving healthcare organizations nationwide, EVP helps practices streamline communication, reduce burnout, and improve patient satisfaction through innovation and reliability.