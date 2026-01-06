Blooio Launches API V2 With Group Chats, Reactions And Signed Webhooks Send Imessages From Anywhere With An API

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Blooio, the leading iMessage API platform, today announced the general availability of API v2, a major release that brings group chat support, native tapback reactions, cryptographically signed webhooks, and a modernized RESTful architecture to developers building iMessage-enabled applications.

The new API version addresses the growing demand from businesses and developers who need to integrate Apple's iMessage protocol into customer communication workflows, AI agents, and automation platforms.

Group Chat Capabilities

API v2 introduces full group chat management, allowing developers to create iMessage groups, rename conversations, set custom group icons, and manage participants programmatically. The platform delivers real-time webhooks for group events including name changes and icon updates, enabling applications to stay synchronized with conversation state.

"Group messaging has been our most requested feature," said David Harvey, Founder of Blooio. "Businesses can now coordinate with teams, manage multi-party customer conversations, and build collaborative experiences. All through a simple API. We are incredibly excited about what we have planned for 2026. There are so many new features in the pipeline, and this is just the beginning. Stay tuned."

Native Tapback Reactions

Developers can now send and receive iMessage tapback reactions. The API supports both adding and removing reactions, with dedicated webhook events for real-time reaction notifications. This enables applications to capture user sentiment and engagement in ways previously impossible through third-party messaging APIs.

Enterprise-Grade Webhook Security

API v2 introduces HMAC-SHA256 signed webhooks, allowing developers to cryptographically verify that incoming webhook payloads originate from Blooio. Each webhook can be configured with a unique signing secret, which can be rotated at any time. The platform also provides comprehensive webhook logs with replay functionality, making debugging and auditing straightforward.

Modern RESTful Architecture

The new API follows RESTful conventions with consistent resource naming, proper HTTP methods, and standardized error responses. A complete OpenAPI 3.0 specification is available, enabling automatic SDK generation and seamless integration with API development tools. Additional endpoints include typing indicators, read receipts, and contact management.

Extensive Integration Ecosystem

Blooio integrates with popular automation platforms including n8n, Zapier, Make, Clay, and High Level. The platform also offers an MCP server for Model Context Protocol, enabling AI assistants built with OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Cursor, and Cline to send and receive iMessages natively.

Pricing and Availability

API v2 is available immediately to all Blooio customers. Pricing starts at $39 per month for shared non-commercial use, $289 per month for dedicated numbers with unlimited messaging, and $195 per line per month for enterprise deployments of six or more lines. All plans include a free trial with no credit card required.

Complete documentation is available at href="" rel="external nofollow" blooi.

About Blooio

Blooio provides API infrastructure for iMessage, enabling businesses and developers to integrate Apple's messaging platform into their applications. The platform serves customers across customer support, sales automation, AI agents, and developer tools. Founded in 2023, Blooio is headquartered in Casper, Wyoming.