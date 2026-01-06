INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Fermi Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - FRMI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fermi Inc. (“Fermi” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FRMI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Fermi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 6, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Fermi securities pursuant and/or traceable to Fermi's initial public offering (“IPO”). A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On or around October 1, 2025, Fermi completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 32.5 million shares priced at $21.00 per share. Then, on December 12, 2025, Fermi announced that the first potential tenant for the Company's Project Matador data center campus had terminated its $150 million Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement, which would have supplied construction costs for the facility. Since the IPO, Fermi's share price has fallen sharply, damaging investors.

