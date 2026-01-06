Alumis Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced its plans to commence an underwritten public offering of $175.0 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Alumis. In addition, Alumis expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $26.25 million of shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Cantor and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on August 19, 2025. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC's website located at . Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649, or by email at ...; Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at ...; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at ...; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Wells Fargo Securities, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, at 800-645-3751 (option #5) or email a request to ....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alumis

Alumis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted therapies with the potential to significantly improve patient health and outcomes across a range of immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary data analytics platform and precision approach, Alumis is developing a pipeline of oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors, consisting of envudeucitinib (or envu, formerly known as ESK-001) for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated disorders, such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus, and A-005 for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the pipeline includes lonigutamab, a subcutaneously delivered anti–insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor therapy for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, as well as several preclinical programs identified through this precision approach.

