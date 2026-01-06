JNU Slogan Row: BJP, Congress Spar Over 'Anti-National' Chants

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) slogan row has sparked a heated debate between the BJP and Congress parties. The controversy began when JNU students raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case. The BJP accused the Congress party of having links with the students who raised the slogans, with some leaders labelling them as "anti-national" and "separatist". On the other hand, Congress leaders have questioned the delay in the judicial process and urged restraint in language, emphasising the students' right to protest.

RJD Questions 'Selective Outrage'

Speaking to ANI, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday said there is no place for such slogans in a civilised democracy, but questioned "selective outrage," warning it reflects an unhealthy democracy and stressing that wishing death on anyone is unacceptable. Jha said, "There is no place for such slogans in a civilised democracy. But what is this selective outrage? This is a sign of our democracy becoming unhealthy...We can't wish death for anyone..."

BJP Blames Opposition for 'Anti-National' Slogans

BJP leaders, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Giriraj Singh, have condemned the slogans, linking them to Congress's alleged support for anti-national elements. "JNU has become the office of the 'Tukde-Tukde Gang' and people with anti-national mindsets like Rahul Gandhi, whether they belong to the RJD, TMC, or the Left parties. They shouldn't forget that this is India, this is Narendra Modi's India of the 21st century. Vivekananda said that saffron will prevail... I want to tell the 'Tukde-Tukde Gang' that those who support people like Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who harboured pro-Pakistan sentiments and talked about separating the Chicken's Neck corridor, are traitors," Singh said.

"Anyone who creates unrest will go to jail. This is the BJP rule; those who create unrest are absolutely not tolerated here. The place for rioters is in jail," Sirsa said.

Congress leaders, such as Sandeep Dikshit and Manoj Jha, have defended the students' right to protest, emphasising the need for civil discourse and questioning the delay in judicial proceedings.

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case about an alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. However, the SC granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the recent sloganeering against PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah in JNU campus, calling them "urban naxal anti-India gang sponsored by Congress and the Left." "This is not a slogan out of coincidence, it is done in an organised manner by the Congress party. Udit Raj and other leaders have come out in strong support of this. The single source of these death threats to PM Modi and Amit Shah ji is Congress", he said.

Levelling similar accusations, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari said, "Slogans raised by Urban Naxals in JNU are ideologically given support by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Since the Supreme Court rejected the bail applications of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, Congress leaders have voiced support for them. Now hiding behind students, urban Naxals are raising slogans against the Prime Minister and Home Minister."

BJP MP Vivek Thakur alleged that similar sloganeering occurred at a Congress rally. He said, "This is unfortunate. Even during the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan, such slogans were raised. However, given its historical background, it is quite old. Before 2014, during the UPA government, this was the prevailing social culture in India. Common people who had nothing to do with such a mindset had to stay silent."

Furthermore, Union Minister BL Verma condemned the use of such slogans for the PM and Home Minsiter, saying, These people can only do sloganeering. Sanatan is consistently moving forward and will continue to do so. The words used for PM Modi and the Home Minister, that their graves will be dug, I think the graves of such people are already being dug... They should control their language. Such words have no place in a democracy. The people of the country will not forgive this."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called for an investigation into the students involved in the incident. He claimed that JNU students are involved in anti-national activities, citing recent slogans. "Some students studying at JNU do not fall within the definition of students," he said. "If those who shout slogans about digging a grave for the prime minister and the home minister, and who support Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who face charges of rioting, then this is definitely an unfortunate incident.", he added.

Congress Questions Judicial Process, Defends Protest

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan spoke about the rationale for the sloganeering and claimed that the Supreme Court acted in a contrarian manner in the 2020 Delhi Riots arrests. "Not granting bail to these people (Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam) is quite a controversial decision. The government has decided not to grant them bail. Incarcerating them for an extended period without trial is inconsistent with the Supreme Court's position. My point is that they should be tried in the court of law," he stated.

He mentioned that this case doesn't reflect well on the image of India, saying, "I think it doesn't speak well of the way the Indian state treats the protestors. They should be allowed to defend themselves in the court of law, but they are being held without trial."

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel also asked for a proper procedure to be followed by the Judiciary regarding Umar Kahlid and Sharjeel Imam, saying, "We are not saying that the accused should not be punished. If they are guilty, if the charges against them are proven, then by all means, punish them. But why is due process not being followed, and why is there bias?"

BJP MP Deepak Prakash accused them of being part of the "tukde tukde" gang and called for their arrests, stating, "These are the same people who do not accept the decision of the judiciary. These are the same people who want to see the country 'tukde tukde'. These are the same people who refuse to accept any Constitutional institution, including the judiciary."

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit stated that while there is freedom to hold different opinions, using such slogans is inappropriate in any situation. "Using such words under the pretext of something, against not just a PM or a Home Minister, is absolutely wrong. We condemn it. You can speak against it strongly. But Congress has always opined that in politics words should be used in a civil manner, within limits." He claimed that the BJP and AAP are among those who channel similar slogans, saying, "In the last 8-10 years, highly objectionable language has started being used. AAP started it, and the BJP also uses it. We condemn it. I would like to tell the students of JNU that such language has no place in our society, in our politics."

Student Union, SC Ruling Details Emerge

Following the incident, Delhi University Students' Union 2025-26 on Tuesday strongly criticised the recent sloganeering against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in JNU. DUSU called upon students at JNU and across all universities to stand with the Constitution, not against it, as per the release.

They responded strongly, stating that JNU will not be a safe haven for anti-national conspiracies. No campus will be allowed to turn into a centre of constitutional defiance. The recent events at Jawaharlal Nehru University are a stark reminder of how certain leftist groups continue to misuse academic spaces to promote anti-national ideology, undermine constitutional institutions and glorify chaos in the name of dissent.

The Court noted that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a "qualitatively different footing" in both the prosecution and the evidence. It noted that their roles were "central" to the alleged offences involving these two. However, the period of incarceration is long; it does not violate the Constitutional mandate or override the statutory embargo under the law. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)