Von Der Leyen Outlines Elements Of Security Guarantees For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated this on the social media platform X, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The Coalition of the Willing is meeting in Paris today. Our goal is clear: Provide robust security guarantees for Ukraine," von der Leyen stressed.

She said this can be achieved through "strong Ukrainian armed forces that can deter future attacks, a multinational force for deterrence and binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of a future attack by Russia."

In her view, Ukraine's accession to the EU will serve both as a key security guarantee and as a central pillar of the European Union's proposal for Ukraine's transformational prosperity.

As Ukrinform reported, European Council President Antonio Costa, who also arrived in Paris for the meeting of leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, said that the European Union will support Ukraine at every step to ensure its sovereignty, security, and prosperity.

Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa