Infinite's Linkedin Outreach For Finance Generates 766 Investor Leads For BSP Funds

MENAFN - GetNews)



""We manage over $1.25 billion in investments, so it's critical for us to work only with the very best in the industry. Reaching qualified investors is one of the hardest challenges in our space. Infinite not only helped us connect with them; they helped us convert. Their outreach was precise, professional, and consistent. Over the past three years, they've built us a pipeline that delivers real results." - Ori Neidorf, VP Business Development, BSP Funds"B2B lead generation agency Infinite generated 766 qualified investor leads for BSP Funds over 36 months through LinkedIn outreach, achieving a 38% connection rate and $50 cost per lead while reaching 20,217 prospects in the hedge fund sector.

HERZLIYA, Israel - January 6th, 2026 - Infinite, a B2B lead generation agency specializing in LinkedIn and email outreach, delivered 766 qualified investor leads to BSP Funds over a 36-month campaign that achieved a 38% connection rate and $50 cost per lead in the highly regulated hedge fund sector.

BSP Funds, which manages over $1.25 billion in investments and builds alpha-focused hedge fund portfolios for qualified and accredited investors, needed to expand its investor base while navigating strict regulatory requirements for investor outreach. Traditional methods failed to consistently reach accredited investors who met capital and compliance thresholds.

Infinite designed a multi-platform investor acquisition campaign that combined LinkedIn outreach and personalized email sequences, targeting high-net-worth individuals and family offices. The three-year effort reached 20,217 prospects across North America and Europe, focusing on investors who met BSP's qualification criteria.

Campaign Performance and Methodology

The LinkedIn-led campaign generated measurable results across multiple metrics:



38% connection rate with targeted investors

33% response rate from accepted connections

40% conversion rate from responses to qualified meetings

3.78% overall lead rate from initial outreach to qualified leads Dozens of new investors successfully onboarded to BSP portfolios

Infinite's approach included Elite Investor Mapping to identify accredited investors meeting regulatory requirements, followed by compliant, personalized outreach emphasizing BSP's hedge fund expertise and alpha-focused strategy. All communications adhered to financial services compliance standards while maintaining the professional tone required for sophisticated investor audiences.

The campaign segmented prospects by investment capacity, geographic location, and portfolio interests, enabling BSP's team to focus on pre-qualified conversations rather than cold prospecting.

Industry Context and Client Impact

Reaching qualified investors represents a persistent challenge in financial services due to regulatory restrictions, market saturation, and the selective nature of accredited investor audiences. BSP Funds sought a scalable method to build relationships with investors who understood hedge fund strategies and met net worth requirements.

"We manage over $1.25 billion in investments, so it's critical for us to work only with the very best in the industry," said Ori Neidorf, VP Business Development at BSP Funds. "Reaching qualified investors is one of the hardest challenges in our space. Infinite not only helped us connect with them; they helped us convert. Their outreach was precise, professional, and consistent. Over the past three years, they've built us a pipeline that delivers real results."

The campaign maintained a consistent lead flow across all 36 months, providing BSP with predictable investor pipeline growth rather than sporadic results. The $50 cost per qualified lead compared favorably to typical investor acquisition costs in financial services, which can exceed $200 per lead through traditional channels.

Methodology and Compliance

Infinite's investor outreach system combined automated connection requests on LinkedIn with manual personalization for follow-up messages. Each prospect received customized messaging referencing their investment background and alignment with BSP's hedge fund approach.

The agency maintained GDPR and CAN-SPAM compliance throughout the campaign, using business contact information only and providing clear opt-out mechanisms. All investor communications underwent review to ensure alignment with securities regulations governing investment solicitation.

Infinite's platform provided BSP with real-time tracking of prospect engagement, response classification, and meeting conversion rates, enabling the investment firm to optimize messaging and target criteria throughout the three-year period.

About Infinite

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, Infinite provides B2B lead generation and fundraising services through LinkedIn and email outreach. The agency serves technology companies, financial services firms, and B2B organizations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Infinite has scheduled over 25,000 meetings for clients and currently serves more than 200 B2B companies. The company specializes in precision targeting for regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, and cybersecurity.

Learn more at.