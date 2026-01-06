Explore Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Set Industry Trends And Best Practices
|Traditional Spinal Surgery
|UBE Surgery
|Large incisionMore damage to muscle and bones
|Small incisions approximately 1cmReduces tissue destruction
|Several weeks to months to resume normal activities, with a longer hospital stay (usually 7–14 days)
|Patients can get out of bed and move around with the protection of a waist brace the day after surgery. The average hospital stay is shortened to 3–5 days
|Have the risk of postoperative complications such as infection, bleeding
|Small incisions and minimal tissue exposure, the infection rate is lower.
Clear Visual Field
High-resolution endoscopes allow doctors to clearly visualize the intraspinal structures and lesions, enabling more precise operations and reducing the risk of injury to nerves and blood vessels.
Rapid Recovery
Due to minimal trauma, patients can usually get out of bed and move around under medical guidance on the second day after surgery, and are generally discharged from the hospital within 3–5 days.
High Safety
The observation portal and working portal are independent of each other, giving doctors greater operational flexibility and allowing them to respond more calmly to unexpected intraoperative situations.
What are the indications of Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Spine ?
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lumbar Disc Herniation
Lumbar Spondylolisthesis Grade I, II
What are the main components of a UBE Set?
The UBE system usually includes a spinal endoscope, rongeur forceps, nucleus pulposus forceps, ligamentum flavum stripper, retractor, dual-channel bone curette and bone chisel.
Why choose ZATH UBE Spine Instrument Set?
Spinal Endoscope
UBE Special Spinal Endoscope, Legal and Compliant
Custom-made in Germany
Sapphire Scratch-resistant Mirror
High Temperature and High Pressure Sterilizable
Rongeur Forceps
Custom-made in Germany
Ultra-strong Hardness and Cutting Force
Multiple Sizes and Angles Available
Arc Type
3.0×230mm 130°
3.0×230mm 110°
Straight Type
2.0×230mm 110°
2.0×240mm 130°
3.0×240mm 110°
3.0×240mm 130°
Nucleus Pulposus Forceps
Custom-made in Germany
Ultra-strong Hardness
Ultra-strong Cutting Force
Ligamentum Flavum Stripper
Length 3.0/4.0-4.0/5.0
Length 270mm
Effectively releases and resects the ligamentum flavum
Nerve Stripper
Multi-angle adaptation 15%35°, 0/25° Multi-angle stripping
Suitable for cervical, thoracic, and lumbar nerve roots
Half-cannula Retractor
Arc Design
Special Steel, Ultra-strong Hardness
