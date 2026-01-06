Explore Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Set Industry Trends And Best Practices

(MENAFN- GetNews) Are you looking for a minimally invasive spinal surgery? Today we like to introduce a new technology of UBE ( Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy ) What is UBE Spine Set ? Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Set is a new invasive technique in spinal surgery. It combines the advantages of traditional surgery and microscopic endoscopic surgery, offering a new perspective for the spinal diseases treatment. In the back of the lumbar spine, we usually open two minimally invasive channels, each approximately 1cm. One is the visual channel, which is the visual pathway, you can see itclearly with an arthroscopy. Another operation channel, we can put the rongeur forceps, nucleus pulposus forceps or other instruments in it.



What are the advantages compared with traditional spinal surgery?

Traditional Spinal Surgery UBE Surgery Large incisionMore damage to muscle and bones Small incisions approximately 1cmReduces tissue destruction Several weeks to months to resume normal activities, with a longer hospital stay (usually 7–14 days) Patients can get out of bed and move around with the protection of a waist brace the day after surgery. The average hospital stay is shortened to 3–5 days Have the risk of postoperative complications such as infection, bleeding Small incisions and minimal tissue exposure, the infection rate is lower.

Clear Visual Field

High-resolution endoscopes allow doctors to clearly visualize the intraspinal structures and lesions, enabling more precise operations and reducing the risk of injury to nerves and blood vessels.

Rapid Recovery

Due to minimal trauma, patients can usually get out of bed and move around under medical guidance on the second day after surgery, and are generally discharged from the hospital within 3–5 days.

High Safety

The observation portal and working portal are independent of each other, giving doctors greater operational flexibility and allowing them to respond more calmly to unexpected intraoperative situations.

What are the indications of Unilateral Biportal Endoscopy Spine ?

Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

Lumbar Disc Herniation

Lumbar Spondylolisthesis Grade I, II







What are the main components of a UBE Set?

The UBE system usually includes a spinal endoscope, rongeur forceps, nucleus pulposus forceps, ligamentum flavum stripper, retractor, dual-channel bone curette and bone chisel.

Why choose ZATH UBE Spine Instrument Set?

Spinal Endoscope

UBE Special Spinal Endoscope, Legal and Compliant

Custom-made in Germany

Sapphire Scratch-resistant Mirror

High Temperature and High Pressure Sterilizable

Rongeur Forceps

Custom-made in Germany

Ultra-strong Hardness and Cutting Force

Multiple Sizes and Angles Available

Arc Type

3.0×230mm 130°

3.0×230mm 110°

Straight Type

2.0×230mm 110°

2.0×240mm 130°

3.0×240mm 110°

3.0×240mm 130°







Nucleus Pulposus Forceps

Custom-made in Germany

Ultra-strong Hardness

Ultra-strong Cutting Force







Ligamentum Flavum Stripper

Length 3.0/4.0-4.0/5.0

Length 270mm

Effectively releases and resects the ligamentum flavum

Nerve Stripper

Multi-angle adaptation 15%35°, 0/25° Multi-angle stripping

Suitable for cervical, thoracic, and lumbar nerve roots

Half-cannula Retractor

Arc Design

Special Steel, Ultra-strong Hardness









