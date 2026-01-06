Appy Pie Automate Releases Fitness Software Automation With MINDBODY & Habitica Integrations For Health & Wellness Teams

MENAFN - GetNews)



Appy Pie Automate today announced the release of its Fitness Software Automation, enabling health and wellness teams to automate client engagement, activity tracking, and operational workflows using connected fitness applications.

What's New: Fitness Software Automation

Fitness Software Automation allows gyms, studios, trainers, and wellness brands to connect fitness platforms with other business tools and automate repetitive processes. Instead of manually tracking activity data or client updates, teams can trigger actions automatically based on user behavior or app events.

Built on Appy Pie Automate's AI Workflow Automation platform, this release focuses on practical, real-world automation scenarios for fitness-focused businesses.

The Problem It Solves

Health and wellness teams often use multiple tools to manage workouts, habits, and client engagement. When these tools operate in isolation, teams spend extra time exporting data, sending reminders, or manually updating records.

Fitness Software Automation reduces this overhead by keeping fitness activity and engagement workflows connected-helping teams stay responsive without increasing manual effort.

How Fitness Software Automation Works

With no-code workflows, teams can automate actions triggered by fitness app activity. For example:



Workout or activity data can trigger automated follow-ups

Habit progress updates can sync with engagement workflows Client activity can initiate notifications or internal alerts

Using AI Workflow Automation, these workflows run automatically and consistently across teams.

Apps Supported in Fitness Automation

This release supports popular fitness and habit-tracking platforms, including:



MINDBODY integrations for managing fitness and wellness operations

Strava integrations for activity and performance tracking Habitica integrations for habit-building and goal tracking

All workflows are available under the Fitness Software Automation category.

Who It's For

Fitness Software Automation is designed for:



Gyms and fitness studios

Personal trainers and coaches

Health and wellness brands Teams managing client engagement and progress tracking

About Appy Pie Automate

Appy Pie Automate is a no-code AI Workflow Automation platform that helps businesses connect apps and automate workflows across marketing, operations, and customer engagement. With 1,000+ app integrations, teams can eliminate repetitive work and keep systems in sync-without writing code.