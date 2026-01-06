403
Kuwaiti Cabinet Reviews Preparations For French Super Cup Thur.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tuesday looked into preparations for hosting French Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille due on Thursday at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.
This was announced during the weekly Cabinet meeting led by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji said after the meeting.
Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi told the cabinet about these preparations, affirming keenness of all bodies to make a successful super cup to show the brightest image of Kuwait's civilization.
Al-Mutairi said that the Ministry of Information has made all media arrangements to cover this outstanding sports event.
Meanwhile, Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel briefed the Cabinet on the field visit he made, accompanied by Minister of Public Works Nora Al-Mashaan, and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mashari, to the new areas designed for mobile food trucks to re-organize and re-distribute them through taking several measures to prepare new sites on an area of about 5,000 square meters.
The step seeks to tighten control over these mobile trucks through continued checking and implementing immediate measures against violators to make a fairer and more sustainable business environment to boost service quality, Al-Ajeel said.
He elaborated that the ministry supports serious initiators, entrepreneurs and projects' owners who have committed to laws and approved terms.
The ministry is keen on protecting the owners of serious projects from any unfair competitions or damage may those committed sustain, he noted.
The ministry cancelled over 1,100 licenses of mobile trucks as they were either inactive or failed to meet the required standards, he stated.
Furthermore, the cabinet was told about the participation of Minister Al-Ajeel, and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem in the 56th global economic forum due on January 19-23.
The event includes some sessions and workshops on boosting international cooperation and action to face economic, political, climate, financial and social challenges. (end)
