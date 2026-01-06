Endocare Expands Into Saudi Arabia Through Strategic Partnership With Riyadh's The Clinics

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - [December 2025] - Endocare, one of the UAE's fastest-growing providers of obesity and metabolic healthcare, has announced a strategic partnership with The Clinics, a leading multispecialty medical group in Riyadh, marking Endocare's planned entry into the Saudi Arabian market.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Leyla Azizova, Founder and CEO of Endocare, and Dr Tariq Alshenaifi, Medical Director and Chairman of The Clinics, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing high-quality, specialised metabolic care in the Kingdom.

Through this collaboration, Endocare will launch its obesity and metabolic care services in Riyadh in the coming months, expanding its footprint beyond the UAE following successful operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Riyadh launch represents a significant milestone in Endocare's regional growth strategy, as the company scales its clinically integrated care model across key GCC markets.

Endocare is recognised for its structured, outcomes-focused approach to obesity and metabolic health, combining medical treatment, advanced diagnostics, and lifestyle intervention within a single, coordinated care pathway. This model has positioned the company as a trusted partner for both patients and corporates, addressing one of the region's most pressing healthcare challenges.

“Our expansion into Saudi Arabia reflects the strong demand we are seeing across the region for specialised, evidence-based metabolic care,” said Leyla Azizova, CEO and Co-Founder of Endocare.“Partnering with The Clinics allows us to enter Riyadh with speed, local expertise, and clinical depth, while maintaining the high standards that have driven Endocare's growth in the UAE.”

Dr Tariq Alshenaifi, Medical Director and Chairman of The Clinics, said:“Endocare brings a highly specialised and structured approach to obesity and metabolic health. We see strong alignment in values and clinical philosophy, and we look forward to offering these services to our patient community in Riyadh.”

The partnership comes at a time of increasing regional focus on metabolic health and healthier living, as healthcare systems across the Gulf prioritise long-term outcomes, chronic disease management, and sustainable care models. Endocare's expansion aligns with these priorities, positioning the company as a regional platform for advanced metabolic care.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 2431 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Tuesday, January 6, 2026 5:28:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)