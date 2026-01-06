ING Construction And Development Introduces Fortified Project Management Structure To Support Accelerating Demand For Residential Renovations And Adus Across Greater Los Angeles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The boutique construction and development firm formalizes its leadership-driven operational structure to deliver consistent results, strengthen client trust, and reinforce long-term investor confidence.

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ING Construction and Development announced the introduction of a fortified project management structure designed to support the growing volume of residential renovations, additions, and ADU upgrades across Greater Los Angeles. This marks an important milestone for ING Construction and Development as it strengthens its internal systems while preserving its boutique, hands-on identity.







ING Construction and Development

Demand for residential upgrades continues to rise as homeowners across the spectrum seek modern layouts, expanded living areas, and long-term value enhancements. ING Construction and Development recognized the need to formalize a more comprehensive and reliable internal structure that supports clarity, accountability, and confidence as the firm continues to grow.

A Leadership Model Strengthened Through Fortified Oversight

ING Construction and Development has always distinguished itself through direct engagement from its owners. The fortified structure reinforces this principle by establishing clear operational phases, defined checkpoints, and more organized communication channels that connect planning, design, and field execution.

Senior leaders remain closely involved in every project, ensuring that decisions are grounded in deep industry experience. This approach allows ING Construction and Development to deliver dependable outcomes without shifting responsibility to large departmental teams or remote project managers.

Meeting Evolving Homeowner Needs Through Honest Communication

Homeowners throughout Greater Los Angeles are increasingly pursuing complex renovations and ADU construction that require thoughtful coordination. ING Construction and Development has responded by strengthening collaboration between designers, architects, engineers, and licensed trades.

The firm has replaced general“clear communication” principles with an emphasis on honest communication, giving homeowners and investors a more transparent view of progress, expectations, and decisions throughout the project. This direct and open dialogue supports smoother transitions between phases and reduces the uncertainty commonly associated with home upgrades.

Organized job sites, disciplined scheduling, and structured updates remain core operational values. ING Construction and Development views these standards as essential to maintaining client peace of mind.

Statement from Leadership

ING Construction and Development issued the following statement regarding the fortified operational structure:

“Homeowners and investors trust us with meaningful, long-term upgrades to their properties. That trust requires honesty, structure, and leadership involvement from the very beginning. By fortifying our project management approach, we reinforce the values that define our work and ensure that every project across the spectrum receives the attention it deserves.”

A Unified System Supporting Full Lifecycle Residential Upgrades

ING Construction and Development manages a complete range of residential construction services, including remodels, additions, ADU construction, structural upgrades, and full home transformations.

The fortified structure introduces:

. A formalized planning sequence

. More defined internal communication channels

. Improved scheduling and coordination tools

. Expanded quality checkpoints

. Job site standards that support efficiency and homeowner comfort

. A cohesive workflow from permitting to completion

These refinements provide a reliable foundation that aligns design intent with execution.

Positioning ING Construction and Development for Long-Term Growth

While maintaining its boutique identity, ING Construction and Development is strengthening its operational base to support sustainable expansion. Referrals and repeat clients continue to play a key role in the firm's growth, and the fortified structure reinforces the trust homeowners and investors place in ING Construction and Development's work.

This development supports responsible scaling without compromising the precision, integrity, and leadership attention that have shaped the company's brand.

A Forward-Looking Vision Grounded in Stability and Care

ING Construction and Development remains committed to delivering high-quality residential upgrades that reflect durable workmanship and thoughtful execution. The fortified structure strengthens the firm's ability to support a diverse range of homeowners across Greater Los Angeles while preserving the personal engagement and honest communication that define its approach.

As the firm prepares for continued growth, ING Construction and Development will build on this strengthened foundation to refine systems, support its team, and deliver trustworthy results for clients and investors.

