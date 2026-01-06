Greenland, Denmark Ask To Meet US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio

Greenland said on Tuesday that it had asked, along with Denmark, for a speedy meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after US President Donald Trump renewed claims on the Arctic island.

"The objective of the meeting is to discuss the significant statements made by the United States about Greenland," a Danish autonomous territory, Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt wrote in a Facebook post.

"It has so far not been possible for US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet with the Greenlandic government, despite the fact that the Greenlandic and Danish governments have requested a meeting at the ministerial level throughout 2025," she added.