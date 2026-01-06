Isra Wal Miraj: Which GCC Countries Have Announced Public Holiday?

Isra Wal Miraj, a holy night for Muslims around the world, is marked on the 27th night of Rajab 1444.

The evening is celebrated as it is the night that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) journeyed from Masjid Al Haram in Makkah to its destination the Masjid Al Aqsa in Jerusalem.

This year, the day will fall on January 16 on the Gregorian calendar, corresponding to the Hijri calendar. In the UAE, however, this will not be a public holiday. In 2019, authorities announced that Isra Wal Miraj will not be a public holiday and instead made the breaks for Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha longer.

Other nations in the GCC have declared holidays. Here's the full list:

Kuwait

Kuwait has announced a public holiday for those working in government entities. Local authorities have said that Sunday, January 18 will be a day off.

Oman

The Sultanate of Oman has declared that Sunday, January 18 will be a public holiday.