Lindsay Lohan, R Madhavan, And More: 12 Famous Actors And Stars Who Call Dubai Home

Dubai has long been a magnet for celebrities seeking world-class amenities, and 2026 is no exception. From Bollywood icons and Hollywood stars to international athletes and musicians, the UAE continues to attract global talent looking for the perfect blend of lifestyle and safety. In this listicle, we spotlight high-profile personalities who have made Dubai their home:

Lindsay Lohan

Actress Lindsay Lohan has lived in Dubai since 2014 for privacy. She married financier Bader Shammas in 2022 and welcomed their son Luai in 2023.

Khamzat Chimaev

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev is based in Dubai, frequently training at TKMMA Fit in Media City. He was also granted UAE citizenship.

Vivek Oberoi

Actor Vivek Oberoi lives in Dubai, where he balances family life with his entrepreneurial ventures. He has spoken positively about the city's safety and progressive outlook, embracing a low-key yet upscale Dubai lifestyle.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is a long-time Dubai resident who frequently participates in cultural events across the UAE, often praising the city's safety and convenience, even embracing local life by travelling on the Dubai Metro.

Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen resides in Dubai, where she manages her acting career and co-owns a luxury jewelry brand.

Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata have reportedly made Dubai their home with their twins, balancing family life in the UAE while the actor continues to travel to Mumbai for film commitments.

Ronan Keating

Irish singer Ronan Keating moved to Dubai with his wife Storm and children in late 2024/early 2025. They love the city's lifestyle.

R. Madhavan

The famous Bollywood actor relocated to Dubai with his wife and son Vedaant, choosing the city for its world-class sports infrastructure as the young swimmer trains towards his Olympic ambitions.

Chetan Bhagat

The Indian bestselling author recently moved to Dubai to reduce distractions from fame and focus on deep work.

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi

Actor Lara Dutta revealed last year that she has been dividing her time living in both Mumbai and her 'adopted home' Dubai.

Rio Ferdinand

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand moved to Dubai with his family, drawn by the city's lifestyle, safety, and strong education options for his children.

Arabella Chi

The former Love Island star relocated to Dubai with her partner Billy Henty and their newborn daughter, Gigi, marking a new chapter for the family in the UAE.

Several other celebrities and athletes also own property in Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan owns a luxurious beachfront mansion on Palm Jumeirah, the Bachchan family own a lavish villa in Sanctuary Falls at Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Cristiano Ronaldo owns a property on Dubai's Jumeirah Bay Island. This only proves that the combination of safety, world-class infrastructure, and a cosmopolitan lifestyle draws celebrities from around the globe.