123 Patents Registered In 2025 - Industry Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The number of patents registered in 2025 reached 123, including six local patents, marking a 5.4 per cent increase compared with 2024.

According to data from the Industrial Property Protection Directorate at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, monitored on Tuesday by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, a total of 4,624 new trademarks were registered in 2025, while 6,566 trademarks were renewed.

The data also showed that the directorate renewed 627 patents, granted 17 trademark licensing agreements, approved changes to the name and address of 1,151 industrial property rights, and recorded the transfer of ownership of 2,112 rights.

Under the law, a patent is defined as any creative idea developed by an inventor in any field of technology, relating to a product, a manufacturing process, or both, that provides a solution to a specific problem in that field.

Patent registration encompasses all procedures related to patent applications submitted to the office, starting from guiding inventors on how to file an application and ending with the issuance of the final patent certificate.

These procedures include a set of technical and formal processes to examine applications and ensure they meet all legal requirements, as well as processes related to patent applications that are carried out to meet the needs of third parties from the public, excluding applicants, agents and inventors, such as publication in the Official Gazette or access to the registry.

A trademark is defined as any visible sign used or intended to be used by any person to distinguish their goods, products or services from those of others, Petra added.