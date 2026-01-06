SOUND Behavioral Health Chosen For Washington's CCBHC Pre-Certification Cohort

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of the state's pre-certification cohort, SOUND is leading the shift toward integrated, equitable, and outcomes-driven behavioral health services.

SEATTLE, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUND Behavioral Health has been selected by the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) to join the state's first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Pre-Certification Cohort – one of only ten community behavioral health organizations chosen statewide. The designation recognizes SOUND's leadership in transforming access to whole-person, data-informed behavioral health care.

SOUND's selection follows years of experience operating several of its clinics under the CCBHC model through federal grants, where it strengthened same-day access, expanded treatment options, and opened new doors to community partnerships. During its first two grant years, SOUND saw the impact of the model firsthand at its Capitol Hill clinic: intakes increased by 81% and the percentage of people seen within ten days of requesting an assessment rose from 81% to 91%. These early successes have positioned SOUND to move swiftly into this next phase, building a fully integrated, recovery-focused system of care that supports individuals and families throughout King County.

“Being selected for CCBHC pre-certification is an exciting step forward for SOUND and the communities we serve,” said Katrina Egner, CEO of SOUND Behavioral Health.“This model allows us to dream big – to look beyond what behavioral health care has been and imagine what it could be. It's about rethinking how we deliver care, how we collaborate, and how we build a system that truly meets people where they are in their recovery journey.”

As part of the state's first pre-certification cohort, SOUND is poised to help shape the future of behavioral health in Washington, turning bold ideas into lasting change for the communities it serves. Over the coming months, leaders will plan for transformative changes that are hallmarks of the CCBHC model: new statewide funding methodologies, expanded population-level outcomes reporting, and systems that allow SOUND to serve anyone, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

SOUND's readiness for this next step is fueled by a culture that empowers innovation and staff-driven ideas. Through the CCBHC framework, SOUND has already introduced programs that reimagine what community-based care can look like – from the SOURCE program, which provides medication treatment for opioid use disorder within 30 minutes of request, to the behavioral health care navigator role, an employee-inspired idea that helps clients connect quickly to the right services. These initiatives reflect the urgency, creativity, and compassion that shape SOUND's approach to care. We strengthen this commitment by ensuring that our quality improvement efforts and future plans are grounded in client voice and choice, informed through Town Halls and Peer Advisory Boards.

A recent example of this vision in action is SOUND's joint clinic with International Community Health Services (ICHS) in Auburn, where co-located behavioral and primary care services are helping close critical gaps in South King County. Partnerships like this exemplify the spirit of the CCBHC model, positioning SOUND as a hub for hope, healing, and recovery.

The agency's leadership has long advocated for Washington to adopt the CCBHC model, through its participation in the Washington Council for Behavioral Health, and as a member of Fourfront Contributor, a leadership and advocacy coalition of four of the largest community behavioral health providers statewide.

Now, SOUND plans to continue dreaming big with this new model. As Andrea LaFazia-Geraghty, SOUND's CCBHC program director, put it,“CCBHC gives us the opportunity to test bold ideas and make real changes. It challenges us to reimagine what recovery can look like, not just for the people we serve today, but for the future of behavioral health care in our state.”

About SOUND Behavioral Health

At SOUND Behavioral Health, we believe everyone deserves a door to hope, healing, and recovery. For nearly 60 years, we've been that door for King County-welcoming more than 15,000 people each year who are navigating mental health challenges, addiction, homelessness, and more. With 700+ dedicated team members, mobile crisis teams, and 16 locations, we meet people where they are-whether at home, in shelters, hospitals, or schools. As“The Orange Door,” of King County, we're more than a provider-we're a community that believes in brighter futures for all. Because when care is accessible, compassionate, and recovery-focused, lives change.

