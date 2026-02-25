ACB Books Deputy CM's Brother In DA Case

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday registered a disproportionate assets case against Vijay Singh Choudhary, a police inspector and brother of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, and conducted searches at 10 locations across Jammu and Rajouri districts.

According to an ACB spokesperson, the case followed a verification into allegations that the officer, currently posted in Ladakh, had amassed assets highly disproportionate to his known sources of income while serving at different postings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bureau alleged that the officer had accumulated assets worth crores, including more than 10 properties comprising houses, shops and land parcels spread over nearly 100 kanals. Most of the properties were allegedly held in the names of family members, relatives and others.

A prima facie case of criminal misconduct under relevant provisions relating to dishonest or fraudulent misappropriation by a public servant was found, the spokesperson said. A formal FIR was registered at Police Station ACB Central and investigation was initiated.

Search warrants were obtained from the court of the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu. ACB teams carried out searches at residential houses in Santokh Vihar and Kaluchak in Jammu, a residence at Nonial in Nowshera in Rajouri district, and business establishments including a stone crusher and a tile factory at Tutte di Khui, Bajalta in Jammu. Additional locations in Jammu were also searched based on leads that emerged during the probe.

“Incriminating documents have been recovered and seized during the searches. Further investigation is underway,” the ACB said.

Reacting to the action, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary defended his brother and termed the raid revenge-driven, alleging internal rivalry within the police department.

“This fight has begun, and we will fight it legally. We have faith in India's judiciary and in many good officers in Jammu and Kashmir who will ensure justice. If Vijay Singh is wrong, he should be punished,” he said.

Read Also Dy CM Terms DA Case Raid at Brother's House 'Revenge-driven' ACB Carries Out Searches at Residence of Brother of Dy CM in Jammu

Defending his brother's service record, Choudhary said the officer had served in militancy-affected areas including Gursai, Thanamandi, Doda and Supwal, and had earned a reputation for acting firmly against militants and criminals.

“He is an officer whose entire career reflects a consistent fight against militancy and crime. Wherever he served, he earned a name for courage and professionalism,” he said, asserting that nothing incriminating would be found.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation is continuing.