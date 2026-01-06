Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Switzerland Experiences Lowest Temperatures Of The Winter

Switzerland Experiences Lowest Temperatures Of The Winter


2026-01-06 02:13:50
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Tuesday night was the coldest night of the winter in Switzerland so far. Epiphany started with temperatures of -10°C in the lowlands. This content was published on January 6, 2026 - 09:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Dreikönigstag lässt die Schweiz vor Kälte zittern Original Read more: Dreikönigstag lässt die Schweiz vor Kälte zi
  • Português pt Suíça registra as temperaturas mais baixas do inverno Read more: Suíça registra as temperaturas mais baixas do in

A mostly clear night and the influx of polar air led to the lowest temperatures of this winter in many parts of Switzerland, the weather service Meteonews wrote on X this morning.

External Content

In La Brévine, the so-called“Siberia of Switzerland”, a low of -23°C was measured at 8am, according to Meteonews. Yesterday morning was even colder in La Brévine at -30.3°C, the lowest temperature recorded anywhere in Switzerland this winter. In the Jura, it was icy across the board. In Le Locle in the Neuchâtel Jura, for example, the thermometer dropped to -18.3°C.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Temperatures below zero are also expected during the day. In the south, however, temperatures will be above zero. According to Meteonews, it will be about 6°C there thanks to the northerly warm wind known as the foehn.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

MENAFN06012026000210011054ID1110563642



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search