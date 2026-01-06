Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahrain: Aluminum Company Hits Record Production


2026-01-06 02:13:38
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), Bahrain's aluminum producer, recorded a record output of 1.623 million metric tons in 2025, surpassing its annual target despite challenges from an industrial fire at the end of the year. In 2024, the company produced slightly less, 1.622 million tons, according to Bahrain's state news agency BNA.

“This record is more than a production figure; it reflects our ability to overcome adversity and set new benchmarks in both operational performance and safety,” said Alba CEO Ali Al Baqali. According to him, the company will leverage this success to further boost performance and continue exploring the potential of its workforce and operations.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

The post Bahrain: Aluminum company hits record production appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

