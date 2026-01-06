Bahrain: Aluminum Company Hits Record Production
“This record is more than a production figure; it reflects our ability to overcome adversity and set new benchmarks in both operational performance and safety,” said Alba CEO Ali Al Baqali. According to him, the company will leverage this success to further boost performance and continue exploring the potential of its workforce and operations.
