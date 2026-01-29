BJP Gets Calcutta HC Nod To Hold Rally Over Anandapur Fire Tragedy

Calcutta HC Permits BJP Rally Over Anandapur Fire

The Calcutta High Court granted permission for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hold a rally today concerning the fire that broke out at a manufacturing unit in Kolkata's Anandapur area on January 26.

With permission granted, the BJP will be allowed to start the procession from near the Garia Shitala Temple or the Shahid Khudiram Metro Station and proceed to the Narendrapur Police Station. The court allowed the procession to be carried from 11 AM to 3:30 PM.

BJP Slams WB Govt, Demands SIT Probe

Earlier on Thursday, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Trinamool-sponsored Bangla Pakkho had claimed on social media that 50 people died in the warehouse fire. Sharing an X post on Wednesday, Malviya wrote, "Trinamool-sponsored Bangla Pakkho claimed on social media that 50 people have died in the devastating fire in Anandapur."

Targeting the West Bengal government, Malviya said that Mamata Banerjee "must focus on ensuring justice and timely relief for the victims' families" instead of making insensitive remarks on Ajit Pawar's demise. "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, instead of making insensitive remarks on the unfortunate demise of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, must focus on ensuring justice and timely relief for the victims' families in West Bengal," he wrote.

He further called for a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, saying, "Given the abysmal track record of her administration, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the investigation to a Supreme Court-monitored SIT to thoroughly probe the tragic incident and fix accountability. She must also explain why her minister, Sujit Bose, failed to reach the accident site for nearly 32 hours. Such negligence is unacceptable."

Food Chain Confirms Deaths, Alleges Cause

Meanwhile, a food chain said three people, including two of its employees, lost their lives in the same incident. They said a fire from a neighbouring warehouse spread to one of its warehouse premises in the Anandapur area in the early hours of January 26.

Sharing a post on X, the food chain said the fire broke out at around 3 am and led to a "complete burn down" of one of its warehouse premises. The company said two of its employees and one contracted security guard were killed in the incident.

The company said that the fire reportedly originated in the neighbouring warehouse due to "unauthorised cooking." "The fire that emerged from the neighbouring premises reportedly started due to unauthorised cooking at their warehouse. This fire engulfed not only our men, but our spirit too," the statement read.

Police Investigation Underway

Earlier on Monday, Baruipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubhendra Kumar said that an investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)