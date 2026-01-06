Rixos Premium Dubai Marks The New Year With A Heartfelt Visit To Umm Al Quwain's Stray Dog Center

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The hotel's Quality and Sustainability team showed its support for animal welfare in the UAE through a shelter visit, donating food, toys, and handcrafted beds made from recycled hotel textiles

Dubai, UAE: The new year has just gotten underway, and Rixos Premium Dubai has decided to welcome 2026 in a different, more meaningful way. Recently, the Quality and Sustainability team visited the Stray Dog Center in Umm Al Quwain to support the charity's hard work and help the animals in need with donations of food, toys, and handcrafted beds. The initiative is part of the hotel's ongoing efforts to champion community engagement, sustainability, and social responsibility beyond hospitality.

Community outreach and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) sit at the heart of Rixos Premium Dubai's values. The hotel consistently champions initiatives that support people, the planet, and the wider community, including environmental conservation efforts, charitable partnerships, and educational programmes. By actively engaging its teams in meaningful projects like this, Rixos Premium Dubai aims to create lasting impact while inspiring positive change across the UAE.

During the visit to the dog shelter, the team delivered essential supplies, including pet food, toys, and comfortable bedding designed to improve the daily lives of rescued animals. The initiative was carefully planned to address both immediate needs and longer-term comfort for dogs awaiting adoption.

The project also had an even wider environmental impact, creating a circular economy, which saw 605 kg of end-of-life hotel textiles transformed into 50 handcrafted dog beds. By giving discarded materials a second life, the initiative both reduced waste and provided animals with warmer, safer spaces to rest. In doing so, the project helped avoid approximately 0.27–0.30 tonnes of CO2e emissions while reinforcing the importance of responsible resource use.

“Sustainability is not only about protecting the planet, but also about caring for all the lives we share it with,” said Ozgul Aktolga, Director of Quality and Sustainability at Rixos Hotels.“By turning waste into warmth, we were able to make a small but heartfelt difference just in time for the New Year. This initiative will become a regular practice across all Rixos Hotels in the UAE, with continued collaboration with the Stray Dogs Center to support animal welfare.”

Founded in 2013, the Stray Dogs Center (SDC) is a non-profit animal welfare organisation dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming abused, abandoned, and neglected animals across the UAE. Operating under a strict“no kill” policy, the centre is home to around 1,500 rescue dogs, alongside a small number of cats and other animals, many of which arrive in critical condition. Through comprehensive medical care, rehabilitation, and a robust adoption programme in the UAE and internationally, SDC has successfully rehomed more than 6,000 dogs, giving vulnerable animals a second chance at life.

One of a number of recent initiatives by Rixos Premium Dubai, this visit to the Stray Dog Center highlighted the power of teamwork, purpose, and compassion. Looking ahead, Rixos Premium Dubai has further plans to expand its CSR and sustainability efforts throughout the year, with plenty of community-focused initiatives designed to create a positive impact and support those who need it most.