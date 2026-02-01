Afghan, Turkmen Officials Discuss Key Economic, Infrastructure Projects

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov have discussed major economic and infrastructure projects, including the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, electricity supply and regional connectivity.

Baradar met Meredov, who also serves as Turkmenistan's deputy prime minister, in western Herat province on Sunday, according to a statement from his office.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Mines and Petroleum Mullah Hedayatullah Badri, Minister of Energy and Water Haji Mullah Mohammad Younis Akhundzada, Turkmenistan's Minister of Transport and Railways, the head of the state-owned Turkmengaz company and several other Afghan and Turkmen officials.

The two sides discussed the TAPI project, the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) power transmission project, as well as other electricity and railway schemes.

Baradar said the launch of the TAPI project had paved the way for expanding relations between Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and other countries in the region, adding that Saudi Arabia's Delta International Group had expressed keen interest in investing in the project.

He said Delta International was interested in investing in gas offtake from the TAPI project, expanding the capacity of Turkmenistan's major gas fields, constructing and extending a gas pipeline from Guzara district of Herat province to Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province and onwards to India's border, and building a large, modern gas hub at Pakistan's Gwadar port.

The deputy prime minister urged Turkmenistan to clarify its position on construction of the Torghundi–Herat railway project, noting that Kazakhstan had also shown interest in implementing the scheme.

He said Afghanistan was fully prepared to finalise the TAP project route map and assured full cooperation from the Afghan side for electricity transmission to Bala Murghab, Khmab and Qarqun districts, as well as for the launch of other regional connectivity projects.

Mullah Baradar also stressed the need to create employment opportunities for Afghans in ongoing projects between the two countries.

For his part, Rashid Meredov appreciated the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for providing favourable conditions for implementation of the TAPI project and said work on the scheme would reach Herat provincial capital by the end of the current calendar year.

He welcomed the interest of foreign companies in investing in the gas pipeline project and said close coordination would be required in this regard.

Meredov said Turkmenistan was ready to invest in the Torghundi–Herat railway project, adding that work had already begun in Torghundi.

He also said his country was prepared to transmit electricity to Afghanistan through five routes and increase supply capacity.

The statement said the two sides also discussed expansion of trade, banking cooperation, job creation and joint management of economic projects across various sectors.

It added that technical teams from both countries shared detailed briefings with participants on the progress of ongoing projects.

