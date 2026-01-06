Online Tutoring: Strategic Market Analysis 2026-2030 Featuring 42 Companies - Total Revenues To Reach $18.2 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Tutoring Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Growth in the online tutoring market is driven by several factors. Advances in video technology, interactive tools, and AI powered personalization are improving learning outcomes and session efficiency. Global adoption of digital education standards and remote learning habits, accelerated by recent global events, has expanded the user base. Increased smartphone and internet penetration have made tutoring accessible in emerging markets. Demand for uninterrupted learning support, especially in competitive exam preparation and language fluency, is supporting platform subscription growth. Institutional partnerships with schools, test prep centers, and employers are integrating tutoring into formal education and training paths. Additionally, diversity in content offerings - from academic subjects to professional skills - is attracting broader learner demographics. These drivers are solidifying online tutoring as a mainstream and scalable education solution.

Segments: Tutoring (Structured Tutoring, On-Demand Tutoring); Course (Language Courses, STEM Courses, Other Courses); Service (Test Preparation Services, Subject Tutoring Services); End-Use (K-12 End-Use, Higher Education End-Use, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

The global market for Online Tutoring was valued at US$8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$18.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2024 to 2030. The Structured Tutoring segment is expected to reach US$13.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.2%. The On-Demand Tutoring segment is also set to grow at 11% CAGR over the analysis period. The U.S. market was valued at $2.2 Billion in 2024, and China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.7% CAGR to reach $4 Billion by 2030.

Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6%

