Trends & Strategies Shaping The $4.5 Trillion Video Commerce Market To 2030 Featuring Amazon Live, Flip, Ghostretail, Instagram Shopping, Lyvecom And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Commerce - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for Video Commerce was valued at US$890.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.5 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the video commerce market is driven by several factors, including the rise of creator-driven economies, the shift to mobile-first digital engagement, and the convergence of content, community, and commerce. Brands are moving from product-centric advertising to experience-rich selling, and video has emerged as the most engaging medium for this transition. As social platforms double down on commerce integrations, businesses are reallocating digital marketing spend toward live and interactive video formats.
Evolving consumer behavior-favoring authenticity, real-time interaction, and social proof-continues to bolster this format. Improvements in AI-based content moderation, video automation, and multilingual real-time translation are helping scale video commerce across global audiences. Strategic partnerships between tech platforms, retailers, and creators are fostering robust ecosystems where shoppable content becomes a standard touchpoint across the customer journey. With platform monetization models maturing and infrastructure becoming more democratized, video commerce is on a trajectory to become a core pillar of global e-commerce, particularly in influencer-led and mobile-dominant markets.
Scope of the Report
The report analyzes the Video Commerce market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:
Segments: Product Category (Apparel, Personal & Beauty Care Products, Accessories, Home Products, Health Products, Food & Beverages Products, Other Products). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Apparel segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 34.1%. The Personal & Beauty Care Products segment is also set to grow at 33.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $242.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 41.0% CAGR to reach $1.2 Trillion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Amazon Live, Bambuser, Bazarvoice, Buywith, ChannelSight and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Some of the 39 companies featured in this Video Commerce market report include:
Amazon Live Bambuser Bazarvoice Buywith ChannelSight Clicktivated CommentSold Firework Flip GhostRetail Giosg Instagram Shopping Kerv Livescale LTK Lyvecom MikMak MTDM (NTWRK) Quinn Live
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 192
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $890.1 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $4.5 Trillion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 31.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Video Commerce - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Interactive Shopping Experiences Throws the Spotlight on Video Commerce Platforms Growth of Social Media and Influencer Marketing Spurs Adoption of Shoppable Video Content Mobile-First Digital Behavior Strengthens the Business Case for Short-Form and In-App Video Commerce Advancements in Streaming Technology and Low-Latency Video Enhance the User Experience for Live Shopping Integration with E-Commerce and CRM Platforms Drives Adoption Across Brands and Retailers Rise of Creator-Led Brands and DTC Models Fuels Demand for Authentic, Video-Driven Product Discovery AI and Personalization Engines Enable Dynamic Video Content Targeting and Smart Recommendations Expansion of Virtual Try-On and Augmented Reality Features Creates Tailwinds for Immersive Video Shopping Growth in Cross-Border E-Commerce Highlights the Role of Video in Building Trust and Demonstrating Products Retailers' Focus on Omnichannel Strategies Accelerates the Use of Video to Bridge Online and Offline Sales Shift Toward Digital-First Retail Experiences Sustains Momentum for Video Commerce Investment Enterprise Adoption of Video for B2B Product Demos and Customer Engagement Broadens Market Scope Analytics and Conversion Optimization Tools Strengthen ROI Measurement and Campaign Refinement
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN06012026004107003653ID1110563166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment