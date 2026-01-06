Wyoming Becomes The First State To Launch A Fully Immersive, Statewide Ai-Powered SKYNAV Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Wyoming Office of Tourism today announced the launch of a groundbreaking new digital experience in partnership with SKYNAV-marking the first time an entire U.S. state has been captured and presented as a seamless, aerial-to-ground immersive tour.

The new SKYNAV Wyoming experience allows travelers, planners, and explorers to virtually journey across the Cowboy State like never before-flying above expansive landscapes, descending into iconic destinations, and exploring communities and attractions in vivid, interactive detail. From the peaks near Jackson and the dramatic beauty of Grand Teton National Park to the gateway communities and geothermal regions leading into Yellowstone National Park, the experience showcases Wyoming's unmatched scale and diversity.

Visitors can explore legendary routes like the Beartooth Highway, stand virtually at the base of Devils Tower, and dive into cultural hubs including Cody -home to the renowned Buffalo Bill Center of the West-as well as Cheyenne and Laramie. Each location is connected through an intuitive, map-driven interface designed to help travelers visualize, explore, and confidently plan their Wyoming adventure.

“We're incredibly proud to partner with SKYNAV on their first-ever statewide immersive tour,” said Blake Ward, Interactive Marketing Manager, Wyoming Office of Tourism.“Their platform enables visitors to experience Wyoming's vast landscapes, iconic attractions, cities, and natural beauty in a way that has never been possible before. The integration was seamless, the team was exceptional, and the result is a powerful new way to inspire travelers to explore every corner of our state.”

Built as the most comprehensive immersive trip-planning experience ever produced, the SKYNAV Wyoming tour represents a new frontier in destination marketing-combining cinematic aerial visuals, ground-level exploration, and interactive mapping into one unified platform. While no other destination has attempted this at a statewide level, Wyoming now sets the benchmark.

“Wyoming challenged us to do something that has never been done before at a state scale-and the result is extraordinary,” said Ty Downing, COO of SKYNAV.“This experience redefines 'try before you fly,' allowing travelers to explore gateway regions, iconic landmarks, and vast landscapes before ever arriving. It's the most immersive planning tool on the planet.”

Powering the experience is navi, SKYNAV's AI-powered guide that responds to where you are on the map in real time. As travelers explore Wyoming virtually, navi delivers personalized insights and recommendations tied to each location-while simultaneously revealing the exact destination in breathtaking, high-definition aerial and ground-level views. The result is an instant sense of place that transforms curiosity into the desire to go.

The Wyoming SKYNAV experience is now live and accessible worldwide, inviting travelers to discover the state's beauty, scale, and adventure-long before they hit the road.

About the Wyoming Office of Tourism

The Wyoming Office of Tourism is the state's official destination marketing organization, dedicated to promoting Wyoming's iconic landscapes, outdoor recreation, cultural heritage, and welcoming communities. Through innovative storytelling and strategic marketing, the Office of Tourism inspires travelers from around the world to explore Wyoming's wide-open spaces and unforgettable experiences.

About SKYNAV

SKYNAV is a leading immersive technology AI-Powered platform that combines high-resolution aerial imagery, ground-level exploration, and interactive mapping to transform how destinations are experienced online. Designed for travelers, planners, and destination marketers, SKYNAV enables users to explore, plan, and engage with places in vivid detail-ushering in a new era of immersive,“try-before-you-travel” experiences.