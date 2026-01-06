Zyxel And Plume To Highlight Cloud-Managed 5G FWA With Wi-Fi 7 NR5331 At CES 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zyxel is accelerating Fixed Wireless Access innovation by Bringing 5G NR Release 16, Wi-Fi 7, and Cloud-Managed Operations to Service Providers

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking solutions for service providers, today announced plans to highlight how OpenSyncTM can extend cloud-managed visibility and control into 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) using its new NR5331 indoor customer premises equipment (CPE), in collaboration with Plume, at CES 2026.

The Wi-Fi 7-enabled NR5331 combines the 3GPP Release 16 Sub-6 GHz 5G WAN, Wi-Fi 7 dual-band 4x4 + 4x4 MIMO, and multi-gigabit Ethernet WAN/LAN connectivity to support high-capacity FWA deployments. Zyxel and Plume will highlight operational insights across hybrid access environments, including fiber and 5G FWA, and discuss standards-based management capabilities such as TR-369 and TR-069 device management, TR-143 speed test, and a guided self-installation mobile app.

Designed for service provider environments, the NR5331 addresses key operational priorities as operators scale fixed wireless access alongside fiber networks. These include extending cloud-managed operations across hybrid access infrastructures, delivering enhanced in-home performance with Wi-Fi 7, and supporting flexible deployment models using 5G NR Release 16 in both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) configurations.

The platform supports multi-gigabit theoretical throughput (network-dependent) and includes one 2.5 GbE configurable WAN/LAN port and three 1 GbE LAN ports, enabling flexible connectivity models such as fixed broadband or fiber as the primary connection with 5G providing backup connectivity. Standards-based management is supported through TR-369 (USP), TR-069, the TR-181 data model, and TR-143 speed testing, along with local management via web GUI and CLI/SSH.

Deployment and lifecycle management capabilities include remote firmware over-the-air updates, a guided self-installation mobile application, internal antennas, and support for two TS-9 external antennas for challenging radio environments. The NR5331 also incorporates a compact, environmentally conscious design, with packaging and materials aligned with applicable environmental and regulatory standards.

“NR5331 showcases Zyxel's momentum in 5G FWA and cloud-managed Wi-Fi 7,” said Edmund Chu, Executive Vice President at Zyxel Communications.“It provides operators with a future-ready platform that blends performance, flexibility, and operational efficiency for today's hybrid networks.”

As operators continue to expand FWA alongside fiber deployments, maintaining consistent visibility, telemetry, and policy control across hybrid access environments remains a growing operational challenge. Zyxel and Plume will highlight how OpenSyncTM can be applied to 5G FWA to support cloud-based monitoring, device lifecycle management, and service assurance in these environments.

“Extending OpenSyncTM into 5G FWA is a meaningful step,” said Dave Wechsler, Chief Business Officer at Plume.“Together with Zyxel and the Wi-Fi 7 enabled NR5331, we are highlighting how AI powered intelligence, cloud visibility, and control can help streamline hybrid access operations and improve secure subscriber experiences.

The NR5331 will be featured at CES 2026, with commercial availability timelines to be finalized based on service provider requirements.

For more information about Zyxel and its portfolio of broadband wireless solutions for service providers, visit the Zyxel Communications website

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 35 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio that helps service providers stay ahead of the competition.

Plume created the first managed Wi-Fi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016 and continues to lead today with a best-in-class solution for cloud-managed Wi-Fi, security, and experience. With almost half a billion devices connected to its platform, Plume is a trusted technology partner for more than 400 ISPs around the world, helping them deliver better Wi-Fi experiences and services for subscribers while streamlining their own operations and support systems. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. This approach allows Plume to offer turnkey and modular solutions, giving ISPs ultimate flexibility, while enabling simpler and faster deployments. Plume is providing ISPs an intelligence and innovation edge to stay competitive and adapt to the changing needs of subscribers and the market. Discover more about how Plume is empowering ISPs by visiting .

CONTACT: Erin Po Zyxel Communications