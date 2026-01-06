Drone Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies Report 2025: Market To Expand By Over $200 Billion By 2034, Driven By Precision Agriculture, Security Needs, And Demand In Entertainment
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|354
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$18.58 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$225.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Chapters Include:
- Detailed market introduction and characteristics, spanning service type to end-use industries. Key trends driving global market evolution with forecasts for future development. In-depth growth and strategic analysis frameworks, addressing historic (2019-2024) and forecast (2024-2029, 2034F) market growth. Regional and country-specific market analysis with historic and projected data. Competitive landscape profiling, including market shares and leading company strategies. Mergers and acquisitions analysis, highlighting financial impacts on the market. Strategic recommendations for market players targeting product/service offerings and geographic expansion.
Market Segmentation:
- By Service Type: Platform Services, MRO, Training and Simulation. By Solution: Enterprise, Point. By Application: Aerial Photography, Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition, Mapping, Disaster Management, and more. By End Use Industry: Agriculture, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Logistics, and others.
Companies Featured
- Terra Drone Corporation Zipline International Inc. Aerodyne Group Skydio Inc. Cyberhawk Innovations Limited SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. Airobotics Ltd. Nordic Unmanned Delair AG Sharper Shape Inc. DJI (Da-Jiang Innovations) XAG Yonghui EHang ACSL Ltd. (Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory) Nileworks Inc. Rakuten Drone RigiTech Skyports Drone Services E-Mart24 Inc. Pablo Air Kakao Mobility (T Map) Korean Air (ASD Group) Marut Drones Optiemus Infracom Limited ideaForge Technology Limited Bon V Aero Garuda Aerospace Private Limited ZUPPA SGS S.A. Oscar Drone Solutions Berkah Drone Solutions (BDS) Bionic Aerotech Bali Drone Solutions Amazon FlyNex Delta Drone Drone Volt Altitude Aerial Services Wingcopter Coptrz (German branch) Kopterflug Airborne Robotics HiFly DroneZone Aerocamaras Dronitec Drones by CIV TecnoDron Viper Drones Acecore Technologies Drony SITMPO WB Group GEOTRONICS SkyFox Upvision DroneTech Dronpol DroneX Drona Urbana EAX Drones DroneUA FlyGuys Arch Aerial Draganfly Drone Services Canada Inc. Volatus Aerospace First Class Drones Recon Aerial Aero665 VANTAC Argentina UAVLatam Brazil Production Services Helisul Aviacao Drone Film Chile FEDS Drone-powered Solutions GIS Drones HiTech Drone Al Buraq Drones Atmosphere Drones IFly Egypt Aero Recon Drones Integrated Aerial Systems UAV Drone Solutions DC Geomatics
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Drone Services Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment