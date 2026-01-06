$37.87 Bn Military Land Vehicles Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Opportunities In The Growth Of Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Platforms, And Defense Applications
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|368
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$23.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$37.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Markets Covered:
- Product Type: Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Personnel Carriers, Main Battle Tanks, and more. Offering: Platforms and Services. Application: Defense, Transportation, and Others.
Companies Featured
- General Dynamics Corporation Rheinmetall AG KMW + Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS Group) BAE Systems plc Leonardo S.p.A. Hanwha Defense Rostec State Corporation Oshkosh Corporation Thales Group China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (Norinco Group) NORINCO Sinotruk Shaanxi Automobile Group Patria Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Komatsu Ltd. Toyota Motor Corporation Rheinmetall's Hanwha Aerospace Hyundai Rotem Hyundai Motor Company Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) Mahindra Defence Systems Ashok Leyland BAE Systems Australia John Cockerill Defense Rheinmetall Rheinmetall Defence Nederland B.V. Rheinmetall Defence UK Limited Nexter Systems (KNDS France) Arquus (formerly Renault Trucks Defense) FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft mbH Leonardo DRS NPO Androidnaya Tekhnika Excalibur Army STREIT Group Navistar International Corporation Lockheed Martin Corporation Iveco Group GS Engineering Inc GM Defense Oshkosh Defense LLC ST Engineering Roshel GM Defensive Ares Aeroespacial e Defesa Elbit Systems Milrem Robotics Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring The Armored Group Calidus Abu Dhabi Denel Land Systems (DLS) Paramount Group Proforce Defence Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd INKAS
Military Land Vehicles Market
