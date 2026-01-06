Netally Launches Allyware V2.9 Software, Speeding Network Testing And Enhancing Wi-Fi 7 Visibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New EZ mode test apps and enhanced Wi-Fi 7 Multi-Link Operations insights empower faster, easier network diagnostics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly, a global leader in handheld network testing solutions, has released AllyWareTM v2.9, a major software update for its award-winning network testing portfolio including AirCheck® G3, CyberScope®, EtherScope® nXG, and LinkRunner®. Available immediately and free to AllyCare customers (NetAlly's premium customer support program), this release delivers streamlined workflows and cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 insights that accelerate troubleshooting for junior IT professionals without requiring deep networking expertise.

"Version 2.9 is about speeding and simplifying network testing and analysis," said Julio Petrovitch, Senior Product Manager at NetAlly. "Unlike traditional network testing tools that require extensive training, AllyWare v2.9's EZ mode apps enable technicians to perform expert-level diagnostics immediately. We've also made Wi-Fi 7 network validation easier by providing visibility into Multi-Link Operation (MLO) configuration and introducing a new AirMapper site survey mode that scans all Wi-Fi channels, including the 6GHz band, in under four seconds-a game-changer for deployment speed.”

Highlights of AllyWare v2.9 include:

EZ Mode Apps: Streamlined Wired and Wi-Fi Testing - New EZ Wired and EZ Wi-Fi apps simplify network diagnostics with streamlined workflows and a simplified user interface built for fast, reliable visibility-no advanced networking expertise required.

Wi-Fi 7 MLO Visibility - Visibility into Multi-Link Operations (MLO) configuration on Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) APs gives WLAN professionals the real-time insights needed to validate new wireless deployments and identify the root cause of network performance problems.

“Quick” AirMapper Site Survey Mode - Mapping a Wi-Fi 7 network with NetAlly's AirMapper app will now be even faster. The new“Quick” survey mode allows users to scan all 98 channels across the 2.4/5/6 GHz bands in about 4 seconds, allowing much faster data collection when using either the auto sampling mode or when performing“stop & go” surveys.

Enhanced Workflows – Testing workflows are improved with expanded third-party Wi-Fi USB adapter support for LinkRunner (enabling always-on Wi-Fi connectivity for wired testers), an automated selection process for AirMapper projects downloaded from Link-Live, new Cisco AP name element support, and multiple UI refinements.

Common Use Cases: AllyWare v2.9 addresses critical workflows including Wi-Fi 7 deployment validation, rapid network troubleshooting, wireless site surveys for enterprise environments, and network performance verification for hybrid work infrastructure.

"Customer feedback drives everything we do, and version 2.9 delivers exactly what network professionals asked for," said Mike Parrottino, President of NetAlly. "Smarter workflows don't just add convenience-they transform how teams diagnose problems, cutting test times from minutes to seconds and empowering technicians of all skill levels to deliver expert-level results.”

The update is free to all NetAlly customers with an active AllyCareTM support contract. Customers with expired contracts are encouraged to renew to take advantage of these new capabilities and ensure continued access to future updates.

Technical Specifications:



Supported Standards: Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6

Frequency Bands: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz

Channel Coverage: 98 channels

Scan Speed: <4 seconds (all bands) New Features: MLO configuration visibility, EZ mode interface with intuitive, simplified workflow



Frequently Asked Questions:



What's new? EZ mode apps, Wi-Fi 7 MLO visibility, 4-second channel scanning

Who is it for? Network technicians, WLAN professionals, IT network operations teams

What does it cost? Free for NetAlly AllyCare members

What problem does it solve? Simplifies network testing, accelerates Wi-Fi 7 deployment validation When is it available? Available now (released January 6, 2026)



About NetAlly

For decades, the NetAlly ® family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network and cybersecurity professionals better deploy, manage, maintain, and secure today's complex wired and wireless networks. Since creating the industry's first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis and cybersecurity assessment with tools that include EtherScope® nXG, CyberScope®, AirMagnet®, LinkRunner ®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck ®, and more. NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing and cybersecurity assessments, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network and security professionals get their jobs done faster, visit , follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube.

PRODUCT DETAILS:

Software: AllyWare v2.9 | Category: Network Testing Software

Release Date: January 6, 2026 | Price: Free (for AllyCare subscribers)

Compatible Devices: AirCheck® G3, CyberScope®, EtherScope® nXG, LinkRunner®

