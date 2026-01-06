403
1St Deputy PM Tours Public Authority For Manpower
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah toured the Public Authority for Manpower to follow up on workflow and review institutional performance mechanisms.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the Authority quoted the minister as stressing the importance of direct engagement with national staff and providing a positive, motivating work environment.
He said employees are the cornerstone of any institution's success, noting that institutional development begins with supporting human capital and listening to its views.
Sheikh Fahad urged Authority staff to continue diligent work and exert greater efforts in a team spirit, affirming confidence in their capabilities and their pivotal role in serving the nation.
The statement said he met with the employees, listened to their opinions, proposals and job needs, aiming to enhance the work environment, raise efficiency and improve service quality.
The tour reflects a leadership approach focused on human resources, institutional dialogue and continuous field follow-up to ensure quality performance and institutional excellence. (end)
