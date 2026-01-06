No KYC, 100X Leverage & Double Deposit Bonus - Trade Crypto Futures With Bexback

SINGAPORE, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrencies rebounded after the New Year holiday, with most altcoins rising by more than 20% or even 50% in just a few days, leading many analysts to predict a return to a bull market. In this context, 100x leveraged futures trading has become the preferred tool for experienced investors to maximize potential gains in the current volatile market. BexBack exchange is ramping up its efforts, offering traders unparalleled packages. The platform currently offers a 100% deposit bonus, a $100 welcome bonus for new users, and 100x cryptocurrency trading leverage, providing investors with excellent investment opportunities.

Advantages of 100x Leverage Crypto Futures

Amplified Profits: Control large positions with a small amount of capital, capturing more profits from market fluctuations.



Low Capital Requirement: Participate in high-value trades with minimal investment, lowering the entry barrier.



Increased Market Opportunities: Profit quickly from price fluctuations, especially in volatile markets.



High Capital Efficiency: Leverage enables better use of your capital, expanding your investment potential.



Profit from Both Up and Down Markets: Adapt to any market conditions, with opportunities to profit whether the market goes up or down.



What Is 100x Leverage and How Does It Work?

Simply put, 100x leverage allows you to open larger trading positions with less capital. For example:

Suppose the Bitcoin price is $100,000 that day, and you open a long contract with 1 BTC. After using 100x leverage, the transaction amount is equivalent to 100 BTC.

One day later, if the price rises to $105,000, your profit will be (105,000 - 100,000) * 100 BTC / 100,000 = 5 BTC, a yield of up to 500%.

With BexBack's deposit bonus





No KYC Required: Start trading immediately without complex identity verification.

100% Deposit Bonus: Double your funds, double your profits.

High-Leverage Trading: Offers up to 100x leverage, maximizing investors' capital efficiency.

Demo Account: Comes with 10 BTC in virtual funds, ideal for beginners to practice risk-free trading.

Comprehensive Trading Options: Feature-rich trading available via Web and mobile applications.

Convenient Operation: No slippage, no spread, and fast, precise trade execution.

Global User Support: Enjoy 24/7 customer service, no matter where you are.

Lucrative Affiliate Rewards: Earn up to 50% commission, perfect for promoters.

Take Action Now-Don't Miss Another Opportunity!

We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

