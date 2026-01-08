Shekhar Kapur Is Developing International Tentpole Romance Series

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is currently developing a tentpole romance series for a major international OTT platform. Sources close to the director have said that the project is based on the bestselling U.S. novel 'My Name Is Memory' and is being developed, produced, and directed by Shekhar Kapur.

The project is reportedly not positioned as a return to Indian storytelling, but as part of Shekhar Kapur's ongoing international slate. He is best known for shaping global perception of Indian cinema through landmark works such as 'Bandit Queen' and 'Masoom', and later redefining historical drama with the Oscar-nominated 'Elizabeth', which earned recognition across eight Academy Award categories.

His recent international feature 'What's Love Got to Do with It?' further reinforced that positioning, winning Best Film, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay at the UK National Film Awards. The film starred Emma Thompson, Lily James, and Shabana Azmi.

The development follows a significant milestone in Shekhar Kapur's career. In 2025, he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in recognition of his enduring contribution to cinema and storytelling across borders.

Earlier, Shekhar Kapur, who is known for his existential and philosophical posts, dropped a thoughtful bomb ahead of the New Year celebrations. The filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of a black hole. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he mulled over if black holes also exist inside a human body given that human bodies are a part of the universe.

He wrote,“The Riddle of the Black Hole. 'The Universe constantly replicates itself, right? I asked the Astrophysicist. 'Yes' Said the Astrophysicist. 'Right from that which is potentially Infinite to potentially the most Finite that we can imagine?' 'Yes'. 'And then every cell in our body is a replica of the Universe?'. 'Possibly yes'. 'And also within each cell the vibrations that potentially create the illusion of Physical Matter are recreated?'. 'Hmm', muttered the Astrophysicist. We have not yet scientifically proven that Matter does not exist except as Vibration, but there is a science that is seriously experimenting with that 'I did not give up. 'If so, then my body, however you imagine that.. is full of Black Holes too, right'. 'Ha ha. Where are you going with this, Shekhar?' Smiled the Astrophysicist”.