French farmers block motorway south of Lyon in multi-day protest
(MENAFN) Farmers from central France began blocking a major motorway south of Lyon on Monday in a protest expected to last several days, according to reports.
Organized by the Rural Coordination union, the demonstration targets the A7 motorway near Pierre-Benite, with participants from the Loire and Haute-Loire departments joining in both directions. Farmers are gathering before dawn, with convoys departing from Beauvallon and Brignais and converging on the A450 before moving onto the A7. At least 50 tractors are expected to take part in the “slow-moving” protest before a full blockade is established.
“This is where we will set up our roadblock,” said Serge Genevay, head of Rural Coordination in the Rhone department, referring to the section of the A7 near an industrial zone south of Lyon. Authorities have advised drivers to avoid the area.
Union officials stressed that the blockade is not intended as a one-day action. “The tractors will not move on Monday. We have organized ourselves to maintain this blockade for several days. We are ready to stay despite the cold,” said Alain Pioteyry, president of Rural Coordination in the Loire region.
The protest is driven by frustration over the government’s handling of a nodular dermatitis outbreak affecting cattle, as well as opposition to a proposed free trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur countries.
French farmers fear that imports from South America could undercut local producers due to lower environmental and sanitary standards.
Local elected officials from the Loire and Haute-Loire regions have been invited to visit the blockade to hold discussions with demonstrators. At the national level, agricultural unions are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu early next week. Organizers said the continuation of the blockade will depend on the outcomes of that meeting and announcements expected from Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard.
Other farming unions, including the FNSEA, have not yet confirmed whether they will participate in the protest.
