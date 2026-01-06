World Bank Highlights Limited Spillovers Of FDI In Azerbaijan, Urges Broader Investment Focus

The World Bank has identified key challenges related to foreign direct investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan, noting that the positive impact of these investments on the wider economy remains limited.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%