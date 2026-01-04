403
US to invest billions in restoring Venezuela’s oil infrastructure—Trump
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that “very large” American oil companies would invest “billions of dollars” to repair Venezuela’s “badly broken” oil infrastructure.
"We're going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars fix the broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country," Trump said during a press conference in Florida, flanked by senior officials including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The remarks followed the US operation in Venezuela, which Trump said involved a "large-scale strike" and resulted in the detention of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
Trump claimed that the US had originally helped build Venezuela’s oil sector through “American talent, drive and skill,” but that it had been “stolen” by the socialist government. He pledged to “rebuild the oil infrastructure.”
"It'll be paid for by the oil companies directly; they will be reimbursed for what they're doing," he added.
When asked about the cost of managing Venezuela, Trump insisted, "It won't cost us anything, because the money coming out of the ground is very substantial. So it's not going to cost us anything."
