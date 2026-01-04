403
Maduro, his wife get taken to custody by US in New York
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores were placed into US custody in New York on Saturday after being removed from a flight upon arrival, following what was described as a US-led operation carried out in Caracas.
As stated by reports, Maduro was transported by helicopter from Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, to Lower Manhattan, before being taken by vehicle to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
Videos circulating on social media appeared to show Flores alongside Maduro—who seemed to be limping—being led from the rear of an armored vehicle by agents identified as members of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration at what appeared to be the detention facility.
Separate footage shared on an official US government social media account showed Maduro without Flores, walking without difficulty while surrounded by officials wearing DEA uniforms.
That account posted a video that appeared to show Maduro accompanied by the caption: "Perp walked." In the footage, he is seen moving through a hallway lined with carpeting marked "DEA NYD," while escorted by three individuals wearing DEA jackets.
Additional video clips broadcast by US outlets showed Maduro arriving at the detention center under heavy law enforcement presence. Both he and Flores are being held there ahead of court proceedings expected to begin next week on charges described as "narco-terrorism".
US President Donald Trump announced early Saturday that American forces had taken Maduro and Flores from their residence in the Venezuelan capital during what he characterized as extensive strikes. Trump said the United States would administer Venezuela until a “safe, proper, and judicious transition” is secured.
The US administration has stated that Maduro and his wife will be prosecuted in a federal court in New York. Prosecutors unsealed a new indictment early Saturday, accusing the couple of smuggling cocaine into the United States, along with additional alleged offenses.
However, critics have cautioned that the operation may breach international law, circumvent congressional authority, and further destabilize both Venezuela and the surrounding region.
