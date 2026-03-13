Iran-Backed Group Claims Downing Of US Military Aircraft In Iraq

The group, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said it shot down a US KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft. In a statement, the group claimed the action was taken to defend Iraq's airspace and territorial sovereignty.

International media reported on Thursday that a US aircraft had crashed in Iraq. The incident quickly drew attention due to ongoing tensions between US forces and Iran-aligned militias operating in the region.

The United States Central Command confirmed that a KC-135 refueling aircraft had gone down, though it did not immediately provide details about the cause of the crash or whether the aircraft had been attacked.

Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq have repeatedly targeted US forces stationed in the country since the escalation of regional tensions linked to the war in Gaza and broader confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq includes several Shiite militias believed to have close ties with Iran's security apparatus and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which supports allied armed groups across the Middle East.

The incident highlights the continuing security challenges in Iraq, where US forces remain deployed to support Iraqi troops against extremist threats while facing periodic attacks from Iran-backed militia groups.