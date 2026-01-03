Dharamshala: Accused Teacher Ready To Face Consequences If Guilty

Accused Teacher Vows Cooperation

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Amid demands for justice following the death of a Dalit college student in Dharamshala, accused teacher Ashok Kumar said that he was ready to face the consequences if found guilty and would cooperate fully with the investigation. The 19-year-old Dalit student died during treatment in Ludhiana in December. Her parents have alleged that she was subjected to ragging, assault and sexual harassment at the college, leading to severe mental distress and deterioration of her health.

Responding to the allegations, Ashok Kumar on Saturday told ANI, "These allegations are very serious, and an investigation is currently in progress. If I am found guilty, I should face the consequences. I am prepared for this. With 26.5 years of teaching experience and countless students, I have never faced such accusations before. Perhaps it was my destiny or karma to endure this stain on my reputation. Now that it has happened, I am fully prepared to confront it."

Referring to his suspension, he added, "The government suspended me, likely believing I deserved it, and I accept that. Suspension allows for an impartial investigation. The girl should get justice, and I should too."

Kumar further said he has secured legal relief and will cooperate with authorities. "I obtained anticipatory bail, and now we await the next developments. We will cooperate fully," he said. The death of the second-year college student has sparked protests in Dharamshala, with the family alleging harassment. Police have registered a case, and investigations are underway. The state government has assured strict action based on the inquiry committee's findings.

College Principal's Statement

Rakesh Pathania, Principal of the Government College Dharamshala, informed the deceased student's academic status. He said, "The victim was a first-year student in 2024-2025. After that, in the new session, she attended some second-year classes. However, when her results were released, it was revealed that she had failed three subjects, so she was asked to repeat the first year."

Pathania added, "However, she didn't do this. We cannot call her our student now, since she didn't take admission. We learned of the incident on December 22, when police visited our college for an investigation. We cooperated fully, unaware of the incident beforehand."

He further said that all concerned students and staff cooperated with the probe. "All students, including those named in the FIR, were present that day. The police then recorded their and the teachers' statements. The three girls, whose names are on record, are currently second-year BA students at our college," he added.

Institutional Mechanisms and Probe

On institutional mechanisms, the principal said, "The UGC will send its committee for investigation to verify whether its guidelines and rules are being followed at our level. We are cooperating with them. We already have a ragging committee and a harassment committee. Everything is on record."

He added, "We have already informed the higher authorities of the action taken and all the facts and figures. Any action taken by the higher authorities will now be final. The police are verifying our records. We are cooperating with the police and providing them with all available records. We are always available."

Political Parties Demand Fair Probe

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday demanded a fair and impartial inquiry by a senior police officer into the death of the Dalit student. A CPI(M) delegation met Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari in Shimla and submitted a memorandum seeking a comprehensive investigation.

State Secretary CPI(M) Sanjay Chauhan expressed concern over rising cases of atrocities against women and Dalits. "Though cases have been registered against three students and a professor, the seriousness of the allegations warrants a deeper probe," he said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said preliminary action had been taken in the case, including the suspension of the professor involved and the formation of a committee to investigate the matter. Speaking to the media, Sukhu said, "We have taken preliminary action and suspended the professor concerned. A committee has been established and will submit a detailed report after reviewing all relevant facts, including the video recording. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible." (ANI)

