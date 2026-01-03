Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Cold Wave Tightens Grip Over North India

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: North India continues to battle harsh winter conditions as dense fog blankets several states. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for Delhi-NCR and warned that cold wave conditions are likely to intensify in the coming days

The India Meteorological Department has placed Delhi-NCR under a yellow alert due to dense to very dense fog during morning hours. Visibility is expected to remain low, increasing the risk of road accidents. While cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places between January 4 and 7, the department has clarified that there is no forecast of rainfall in the national capital. Daytime skies are expected to remain largely clear despite the biting cold.

According to IMD's weekly outlook, cold wave and cold day conditions are expected to intensify across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog is likely to persist during night and early morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till January 7, West Uttar Pradesh till January 5, East Uttar Pradesh till January 8, and Odisha till January 6. Similar cold conditions are expected to continue in west Rajasthan between January 5 and 8.

The weather department has forecast light snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Kinnaur, Lahaul, and Spiti districts around January 6. A yellow warning for dense fog has also been issued for several districts including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur from January 4 to 7. These conditions may impact travel and daily life in hill areas.