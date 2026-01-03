Zelensky On Referendum: Optional, But People Should Have A Say

MENAFN - UkrinForm) However, he expressed doubts that parliamentarians would be ready to ratify such a complex document.

He made the remarks during a briefing today, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Regarding a referendum, there are difficult questions. I don't think anyone in our country – parliamentarians, for example – can resolve all such sensitive issues. The people should have the opportunity to decide whether it suits them or not. But again, I want to emphasize: this is definitely an optional path,” Zelensky said.

He reminded that agreements can also be ratified by parliament.

“But if it's a very complex agreement, I'm not sure the parliamentarians are ready for such decisions,” the President noted.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine has“not yet reached either elections or a referendum.”

“Let's prepare all the documents, the security guarantees. Without clear security guarantees, how can we take other steps?” Zelensky concluded.

As previously reported, Zelensky said that if the ratification of a peace agreement between Ukraine, the U.S., Russia, and Europe requires a nationwide referendum, it could be held simultaneously with Ukraine's presidential election.