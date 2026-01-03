Mirthuni Apparel Sourcing Service Expands International Knitwear Operations

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mirthuni Apparel Sourcing Service announced the expansion of its international knitwear sourcing from India programs to address growing demand from global fashion brands seeking controlled production coordination from Tiruppur, India's primary knitwear manufacturing center.

Based in Tiruppur, the company operates as an apparel sourcing service supporting structured garment development, sampling, factory coordination, quality supervision, and export execution for international buyers. Its sourcing programs focus exclusively on knitted apparel categories, including T-shirts, hoodies, loungewear, sleepwear, kidswear, and athleisure garments.

With international brands increasingly requiring transparency in production planning and quality control, Mirthuni Apparel has expanded its sourcing infrastructure to offer coordinated development workflows, monitored production cycles, and export-ready manufacturing support.

Coordinated Knitwear Development Programs

Mirthuni Apparel's sourcing framework provides:

. Technical development and pre-production planning
. Fabric evaluation, GSM management, and sampling coordination
. Private label production planning
. Inline and final inspection supervision
. Export documentation coordination
. Low to medium batch production execution

The company works primarily with knitted fabric programs, including sustainable cotton and performance knit constructions, structured to meet international compliance and traceability expectations.

International Market Support

Mirthuni Apparel currently supports sourcing programs for brands and buying houses across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. Its UK apparel sourcing programs are structured to support United Kingdom–focused brands seeking stable production planning, factory accountability, and export coordination from India.

About Mirthuni Apparel Sourcing Service

Mirthuni Apparel Sourcing Service is a Tiruppur-based apparel sourcing firm providing development coordination, quality supervision, and export execution services for international knitwear programs.

Location: Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, India

