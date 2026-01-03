Zarqa's Exports Grow To Jd513m In 2025-ZCC

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Jan. 3 (Petra) – Chairman of Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC), Hussein Shreim, stated the chamber and its office in the Zarqa Free Zone issued a total of 4,280 certificates of origin in 2025.In a press statement on Saturday, Shreim added that the total value of Zarqa's exports (re-exports) in 2025 reached JD513 million, marking an increase of JD133 million, compared to 2024.Shreim noted this expansion reflects the "growing commercial activity and increasing economic growth in the city."In 2025, Shreim noted the majority of Zarqa's exports were concentrated in automobiles and spare parts, foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, home and office furniture and stationery, as well as building materials, sanitary ware and supplies, electrical appliances, clothing, and jewelry.Shreim emphasized the diversity of the export base and its role in supporting the local economy.