Silent Breach To Showcase Silent Armor At GISEC GLOBAL 2026 In Dubai

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)Silent Breach, a global leader in offensive cybersecurity, today announced it will present its flagship AI-powered security platform, Silent Armor, at GISEC GLOBAL 2026 in Dubai. The company will demonstrate how organizations can move from reactive defense to proactive threat anticipation by combining dark-web intelligence, cloud security audits, and real-time attack surface monitoring.

Silent Armor uses generative AI and machine learning to fuse telemetry from cloud APIs, OSINT streams, dark-web marketplaces, and attack surface metrics, producing a unified view of emerging attack paths. Its predictive engine highlights exploitable vulnerabilities, anticipates adversary behavior, and provides risk insights tailored for sectors with stringent security and compliance demands including financial services, critical infrastructure, and large-scale cloud operations.

“As threats evolve faster than ever, enterprises need more than reactive tools,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach.“Silent Armor brings offensive thinking and predictive analytics to security operations - helping defenders stay one step ahead.”

Silent Breach invites attendees to visit BOOTH SP12 to experience tailored live demos and learn how Silent Armor protects assets across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.

About GISEC GLOBAL

The 15th edition of GISEC GLOBAL will take place from 05-07 May 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City, in collaboration with the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police.

GISEC is the leading gathering ground for the cybersecurity community worldwide. Top global cybersecurity enterprises, CISOs from major corporations across the Middle East, Africa & Asia, government dignitaries and cyber leaders, regional and international innovators and global experts came together to decisively lead cybersecurity transformations across sectors and nations.

About Silent Breach

Silent Breach is a global cybersecurity firm combining offensive security, threat intelligence, and managed defense services to help organizations stay ahead of advanced threats. With offices worldwide, Silent Breach empowers clients to build resilience through proactive testing, monitoring, and mitigation.