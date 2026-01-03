403
UN warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan amid rising violence
(MENAFN) The UN on Friday voiced deep concern over worsening conditions for civilians in conflict-hit Sudan, highlighting the growing humanitarian toll from escalating violence.
According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the situation in parts of Kordofan and North Darfur is increasingly dire. “In South Kordofan State, the humanitarian situation in the besieged towns of Dilling and Kadugli has continued to deteriorate, with both locations increasingly cut off, supplies rapidly dwindling and prices of food and other essentials spiralling,” the agency said.
OCHA added that insecurity and limited access have left civilians struggling to obtain basic goods, which are now scarce and unaffordable.
Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions.
Fighting in the three Kordofan states — North, West, and South — has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.
Currently, the RSF controls most of western Darfur, while the army retains control of most of the country’s other regions, including the capital, Khartoum.
